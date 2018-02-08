Amery presents his unapologetic self with 'Blame'

MUMBAI: Following the success of his first two tracks, Amery kicks off the new year with the tropically-flavoured Blame. 2018 is off to a good start for the 21-year-old singer who celebrated one million streams for his debut single So Good and who’s been named an Artist to Watch in several Belgian publications.

Compared as Marvin Gaye by Sir Elton John who labelled his second song I Need Lovin’ as fabulous in his Rocket Hour show on Beats one, Amery is now moving with one goal: revealing his true essence. He’s indeed digging deeper with his new single Blame, presenting his unapologetic self. This time, he opens up to show a different side, reflecting on an asymmetrical relationship he went through in the past. This song is very special to me because I was in a relationship where I felt like I gave so much while not getting anything in return, he confided. Blame tells the story of a guy who did everything he could to please his girlfriend but as a result, she only seems to want more. So he starts wondering, ‘She’s not that into you? Maybe she’s playing with you?’. They’re just not connected to each other anymore."

Written with Amra Dorjbayar and James Lowland who’s once again at the production helm, Blame proposes a unique blend of pop and African influences echoing Amery’s Rwandan roots, with exotic cadence led by voluptuous percussions and synth brass.

Blame will be out on all the online stores and streaming platforms on 6 February . A debut album is planned for later this year.