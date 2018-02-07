Gwalior Maestro Pandit Sharad Sathe to serenade Mumbai with Night Sky

MUMBAI: At 86 years​ ​(will turn 86 on 18 February), Pandit Sharad Sathe, Master Khayal vocalist of the Gwalior Gharana is one of our last few Hindustani musicians with a connection to the glorious past of Classical music in Mumbai. He has had direct and continuous training for more than four decades from great musicians and Gurus of the Gwalior Gharana from the 1950s onwards. He has served the cause of Hindustani music for over six decades as a musician, Guru and arts administrator, and patron.

At the Night Sky concert at the intimate and elegant G5A Black Box Theatre in Mahalakshmi, curated by First Edition Arts, he will present a special late night concert which will begin at 8.30 pm and continue till 11.30 pm. He will present rare compositions from his vast repertoire received from his great Gurus comprising of ​​late ​night raags that are not usually presented on concert platforms today. This concert will bring together music lovers and rasikas as well as arts loving individuals across all age groups seeking an experience of the intricate and sophisticated artistry that defines Hindustani khayal music. Such a concert is all the more special when it is presented by a highly respected senior musician with a lifetime of dedicated study and introspection.

In March 2017 First Edition Arts presented a much loved and acclaimed series called The Secret Masters Sessions in which Sathe Saab was one of our Secret Masters. The series presented great musicians who have remained mysteriously hidden from the mainstream view despite their obvious excellence.