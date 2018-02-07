Experiential music festival Holi Moo! returns with 12th edition

MUMBAI: One of India’s longest running music festivals, Holi Moo! and a firm favourite on Delhi’s cultural calendar returns on 2 March for its 12th edition. Listed as one of the best festivals around the world to attend in 2018 by USA Today, Holi Moo! is a multi-genre, multi-stage music festival, that has greatly contributed to the growing awareness of Holi around the world.

Now a tradition for music fans in Delhi, Holi Moo! has grown from a modest, informal, jamming session at a farmhouse among a few musicians in 2006 to a festival that is now celebrating its 12th year. The event held on 2 March is at Asiad Village Lawns, Delhi from noon to 7pm.

Inspired by the festival Holi, which signifies the end of winter and the start of spring, Holi Moo! combines the traditional revelry and irreverence of the festival of colour, Holi, with a mix of music, art and culture that finds lots of takers with audiences from around the world. Foreign visitors comprise 60 per cent of the Holi Moo! audience, with people travelling from as far as Colombia and Australia.

There is a wide and diverse selection of artists performing across four differently-themed stages – This Stage which features world and popular music; That Stage which hosts indie and experimental acts; Which Stage is where hip-hop and MCs make the party happen and What Stage features the city’s finest selectors.

What else to expect at Holi Moo!

It’s not just genre-defying music that one gets to savour at Holi Moo! The essential Holi Moo! to-do list includes playing with eco-friendly, organic gulaal (available in abundance) and taking a dip in the inflatable pools dotted around the venue. Stilt walkers, roving minstrels and dhol performers add to the festive fervour, while attendees get to savour traditional Holi delicacies and international culinary favourites in an environment that’s safe, secure and welcoming for all age groups. Specially-crafted colourful cocktails for the weekend are always a big draw at the bars, as are the herbal concoctions that the festival is known for.