K.J.Yesudas and S.P.Balasubrahmanyam sing together after 27 Years

MUMBAI: Music legends KJ Yesudas and SP Balasubrahmanyam come together after 27 years to sing a song. Titled Ayya Sami, the track is from an upcoming Malayalam-Tamil Bilingual film. The Malayalam version of the film is named as 'Kinar' and the Tamil version is called 'Keni'. M Jayachandran has composed the music with lyrics written by Harinarayanan BK and Palani Bharathi.

Written and directed by MA Nishad, 'Kinar' / 'Keni' deals with the issue of water scarcity. Set on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, the movie stars an ensemble cast that includes Jaya Prada, Revathy, Pasupathy, Parthipan, Archana, Nasser, Parvathy Nambiar, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Joy Mathew and Anu Hasan.

The screenplay is scripted by Dr. Anver Abdulla and Dr. Aju K Narayanan. Noushad Shereef has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by Sreekumar Nair. Music is composed by M Jayachandran with one song composed by Kallara Gopan. Background score is set by Bijibal. Sajeev P K and Anne Sajeev have produced the movie under the banner of Fragrant Nature Film Creations. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

