Dimitri Vangelis and Wyman unveil new single 'Vamos'

MUMBAI: Dimitri Vangelis and Wyman have teamed up with Spanish producers Brian Cross and Abel The Kid for a new track called Vamos, a rumbling progressive anthem primed for festival main-stages this summer.

The track, released via their Buce Records label, is set to drop on 2 February, and serves as an aural embodiment of the four producers’ signature sounds coming together, utilising an anthemic build and floor-filling drop packed full of crackling bass-backed chords.

Famed for their Steve Angello production Payback (closing in on 30 million Spotify streams), Dimitri Vangelis and Wyman have established themselves as two of the most dynamic progressive artists on the scene, launching their own Buce Records label, which recently hosted a November showcase evening in Liverpool, which featured the talents of Thomas Feelman, Corey James, and many more.

The release of Vamos follows their NYE 2017 production ‘Grizzly’ (three million Spotify streams) and is set to drop on Friday 2 February.