Sudhir Mishra launches music of 'Daas Dev'

MUMBAI: Sudhir Mishra’s next political thriller film Daas Dev’s music was launched yesterday in a Grand event at Ultra Indian Derby 2018 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The music of the film is acquired by Zee Music. The album has marvelous seven songs in total composed by five music directors. There are two songs composed by Sandesh Shandliya sung by Rekha Bharadwaj, Shardha Mishra and Papon, two songs by Vipin Patwa which are sung by Atif Aslam and Javed Bashir, one song by Shamir Tandon sung by Papon and Krishna Berua and there is a new composer Anupama Raag and lyricist Gaurav Solanki whose song is sung by Swanand Kirkire. Also, there is a song by Arko sung by himself and Navraj Hans.

The Sunday afternoon witnessed music directors Shamir Tandon, Arko and Vipin Patwa performing live along with singers Navraj Hans, Swanand Kirkire, Shardha Mishra at the music launch of Daas Dev. On the occasion, director Sudhir Mishra introduced the cast and crew of the film.

Vipin Patwa said, “I have done three songs in this film. Sehmi Hai Dhadkan sung by Atif Aslam, Tain To Utte poetry by Bulleh Shah sung by Jawed Bashirand third one Shauk Vi Si sung by myself, Mohit and Arun. I am also doing the background of the film so its little different kind of music as it is Sudhir Mishra’s film so it can’t be normal. The film is also very different and after long time we will get to hear poetic songs which will be commercial but with mass appeal. It’s not only poetry, I have tried to apply contemporary music to it because there were poetries from Munir Niazi, Bulleh Shah and Dr. Sagar, so it was very mature and I can say a lot of work has been done on the poetries. This music is for all age group. People who don’t understand poetry, for them its rhythm, its groove, its tune and who understands poetry, its ‘Mashallah’, I would suggest to listen to it once for sure then they will know what kind of work is put in. Atif Aslam said after recording the song Sehmi Hai Dhadkan that ‘After very long this kind of song has come because musically its very rich and though it is non-commercial it still sounds like a commercial song’. So I hope everyone will like it”.

Shamir Tandon said, “I have been very fortunate to have had a very long association with the legendary film maker Sudhir Mishra. I was associated with Sudhir sir wearing a managerial hat when we released the music of Iss Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi. I had good fortune to work closely with him then and now on musical front, I had worked with him during ‘Inkaar’ and now the latest ‘Daas Dev’. The beauty of the song that we have done for ‘Daas Dev’ is that it has two of my favourite singers lending their voice, Papon and Krishna Berua singing in two different musical registers. It’s an interesting song called Marne Ka Shauk Tha. It is a song about men and women who lament about the problems they have faced in love but this one is a radical difference from what you’ve heard in the past because Sudhir Mishra who always forces you to think out of the box has made us do a song where the responsibility of the disaster of falling in love is taken over by the hero himself. So, Devdas himself says that, Saala Mujhe He Toh Marne Ka Shauk Tha that I fell in love. Knowing that I will be in trouble, I still fell in love. Knowing the consequences of the holocaust that love has and yet I fell in love so I am not lamenting or regretting in love but taking full responsibility. So, I think it’s a song with lyrical difference and Sudhir Mishra himself has narrated few dialogues in the song”.

Arko said, “The music of the film is very interesting, I have been a fan of Sudhir Mishra since I was a kid. Its been amazing, the idea that Gaurav came up with to club this event with derby because the day time setup works amazing. I had a blast with all my friends and cast of the film.Sudhir ji and me have been in touch for a while and he has been sending me a lot of poetry that he is inspired from and which goes with the film. Usually I don’t take lyrical inputs but in this case the words that he sent me was amazing which was written by Munir Niazi in early 20th century. And I had a song, I had recorded in Los Angeles last year called Rangdari so it kind of came together and I am so happy that this is the motion track of the film. I really believe in the film and I really believe in substantial cinema which is not to say that I don’t like commercial cinema, I like good cinema, where I am from we have been brought up watching good cinema so its a pleasure to be a part of it”.

Navraj Hans said, “I am in love with the song because it’s a different song, it’s a mix of Punjabi poetry with Hindi poetry, it was something different for me to do so. I hope it becomes the catch song of the film and it’s the song with high energy so I think we Punjabi’s are called when there is need of such energy. I am very thankful to Arko and Sudhir ji that they gave me this opportunity to sing”.

The film stars Richa Chadha as Paro, Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni and Rahul Bhat as Dev. The film also features power packed performances from Vineet Singh, Saurabh Shukla and Vipin Sharma. Anurag Kashyap will be seen in a guest appearance in the film. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, presented by Storm Pictures and produced by Saptarishi Cinevision Production. Daas Dev is set to release on 9 March 2018.

The film follows a path contrary to the plot of the classic novel Devdas. But is a fiercely political film that talks about the protagonist’s addiction. Themovie’s premise is novel in a way that it is a reverse story of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Devdas dipped in Shakespearean influences. If Devdas was a journey from a noble person to a 'Das', this is a journey from 'Das', a person who is a slave to his addictions and to the dynastic ambitions of his family to ‘Dev’. Set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, ‘Daas Dev’ is a film about power, love and addiction.