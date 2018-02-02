Budweiser Experiences brings the ultimate music experience at Vh1 Supersonic

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, as a part of their ongoing music campaign, kick starts the year by collaborating withVh1 Supersonic, scheduled from 9-11 February 2018 in Pune.Budweiser and Vh1 Supersonic have reunited for the second time to truly showcase how music is shaping culture in India.

Budweiser is synonymous with the largest EDM platforms prevalent worldwide such as Electric Daisy Carnival, Boiler Room, and Sensation among others. Through this association it continues to bring unique experiences to elevate music consumptionfor consumers.

For the fifth edition of Vh1 Supersonic, Budweiser Experiences have curated an exclusive experience zone-the ultimate place to unwind and truly enjoy the festival.

AB InBev India Associate Director – Marketing Vineet Sharma said, “Budweiser Experiences has become a custodian of curating ‘one-of-its-kind’ experiences. Budweiser aims to offer its fans with the best music experiences and our association with Vh1 Supersonic is yet another testament to this narrative.”

Vh1 Supersonic Festival Curator Nikhil Chinapa said, “The diversity of artists in our line-up for our festival's fifth edition is reflective of the many voices at Vh1 Supersonic, who've come together to finalise our programming mix this year. From rock and indie music to future bass and driving techno, our festival embraces many sounds. I do hope that if you roll into our festival to listen to one genre, you will roll out having accidentally discovered a few others – and that your musical landscape would have forever been altered. That, without doubt, would be the most gratifying outcome of our team's work this past year.”

A multi-dimensional music experience, Vh1 Supersonic is India’s most renowned multi genre music festivalwith mesmerizing production and sound design, sure to overwhelm fans. The 5thedition of Vh1 Supersonic brings together multi-genre international music, featuring fifty plus artists across three days. Headlining the festival this year is renowned Jamaican dancehall rapper-singer, Sean Paul. The three days will also see names like Major Lazer, Alt-J, Marshmello, Incubus, Dillon Francis, Ookay and Joseph Capriati.