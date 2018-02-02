RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  02 Feb 2018 13:02 |  By RnMTeam

Budweiser Experiences brings the ultimate music experience at Vh1 Supersonic

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, as a part of their ongoing music campaign, kick starts the year by collaborating withVh1 Supersonic, scheduled from 9-11 February 2018 in Pune.Budweiser and Vh1 Supersonic have reunited for the second time to truly showcase how music is shaping culture in India.

Budweiser is synonymous with the largest EDM platforms prevalent worldwide such as Electric Daisy Carnival, Boiler Room, and Sensation among others. Through this association it continues to bring unique experiences to elevate music consumptionfor consumers.

For the fifth edition of Vh1 Supersonic, Budweiser Experiences have curated an exclusive experience zone-the ultimate place to unwind and truly enjoy the festival.

AB InBev India Associate Director – Marketing Vineet Sharma said, “Budweiser Experiences has become a custodian of curating ‘one-of-its-kind’ experiences. Budweiser aims to offer its fans with the best music experiences and our association with Vh1 Supersonic is yet another testament to this narrative.”

Vh1 Supersonic Festival Curator Nikhil Chinapa said, “The diversity of artists in our line-up for our festival's fifth edition is reflective of the many voices at Vh1 Supersonic, who've come together to finalise our programming mix this year. From rock and indie music to future bass and driving techno, our festival embraces many sounds. I do hope that if you roll into our festival to listen to one genre, you will roll out having accidentally discovered a few others – and that your musical landscape would have forever been altered. That, without doubt, would be the most gratifying outcome of our team's work this past year.”

A multi-dimensional music experience, Vh1 Supersonic is India’s most renowned multi genre music festivalwith mesmerizing production and sound design, sure to overwhelm fans. The 5thedition of Vh1 Supersonic brings together multi-genre international music, featuring fifty plus artists across three days. Headlining the festival this year is renowned Jamaican dancehall rapper-singer, Sean Paul. The three days will also see names like Major Lazer, Alt-J, Marshmello, Incubus, Dillon Francis, Ookay and Joseph Capriati.

Tags
Budweiser Experiences Vh1 Supersonic Vineet Sharma AB InBev India Major Lazer Alt-J Marshmello Incubus Dillon Francis Ookay Joseph Capriati
Related news
Press Releases | 25 Jan 2018

Ultra Europe 2018 phase one line-up announced

MUMBAI: Europe’s premier destination Music Festival ULTRA Europe has announced a momentous Phase One line-up to celebrate its sixth annual edition.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Jan 2018

Jax Jones drops video 'Breathe' featuring Ina Wroldsen

MUMBAI: Jax Jones today shares the official video for new single ‘Breathe’ featuring Ina Wroldsen.

read more
Press Releases | 17 Jan 2018

Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Garden Of Madness

MUMBAI: Forgot those January blues because Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel is preparing for yet another scorching summer with the announcement of their first resident for 2018 Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Garden of Madness.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Dec 2017

Vh1 Supersonic is all pepped up fifth edition

MUMBAI: The fifthedition of the highly anticipated and one of India’s biggest multi genre International music festival, Vh1 Supersonic 2018 is all set to return to the party capital, Pune.

read more
Press Releases | 17 Nov 2017

Slander releases remix of Post Malone's 'I Fall Apart'

MUMBAI: Slander can always be counted on for unexpected, cutting-edge music, and this time they've put their own unique twist on Post Malone's emotional single I Fall Apart.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TRAI suggests auction of 200 khz band for digital radio broadcast

NEW DELHI: While recommending financial incentives by government, the Telecom Regulatory Authoritread more

News
BARC week 4: Channels receive a major scale down

MUMBAI: In week 4 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintaread more

News
A 100 per cent spike in regional music streaming; a boon for the app industry

MUMBAI: While there is heavy traffic for Bollywood and international music being streamed or dowread more

News
BIG FM's Atul Razdan talks on adult contemporary genre and 2018 plans

MUMBAI: Just before 2017 came to an end, BIG FM launched a new show with the ace composer of Bolread more

News
MY FM celebrates 10th Anniversary at Raipur

MUMBAI: Dainik Bhaskar’s MY FM successfully completes a decade in Raipur.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group