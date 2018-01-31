RadioandMusic
Press Release |  31 Jan 2018 16:56 |  By RnMTeam

The new Lóreal Ad features Camila Cabello's 'Never be the same'

MUMBAI: Camila Cabello whose popularity is peaking in India is seen in the brand new L’oreal ad where the advertisement also features her single Never Be The Same. This song has been climbing charts making it the next hit single from her album Camila.

The video features her and the song and has been creating waves. The spot is running on TV in US, Canada, Mexico and online globally.

The Havana solo singer is officially the first woman to debut at numebr on the Billboard 200 with a debut full-length record in three years, according to Billboard. A powerful, passionate, and personal journey for the singer, Camila represents a major milestone. She describes it as ‘the soundtrack to the past year of my life,’ inviting listeners closer than ever before.

Camila Cabello Never Be The Same US Canada Mexico Havana L’oreal ad
