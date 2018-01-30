Raiden teams up with K-Pop sensation YURI of Girls

MUMBAI: Some things are worth chasing, and a true love is one of them. Raiden conveys the message beautifully in his newest track Always Find You together with singer YURI of the k-pop group Girls' Generation. With the combination of Raiden's energetic, diverse and cinematic productions and YURI's undeniably angelic vocals, Always Find You delivers both dreamy melodies and waves of goose bump-inducing electronica. Whether belting out this song in the shower or grooving at a festival stage, Always Find You has all the makings to be a bona fide anthem of 2018.

Raiden and YURI also made a music video for the track that vividly captures its youthful, emotive essence as it depicts YURI in search of her lover throughout LA's music scene. Listeners may also recognize the track from the opening of Ultra Korea's 2017 after movie. Always Find You is out on Nicky Romero's influential and always forward-thinking imprint Protocol Recordings, and Asia's premier SM Entertainment.

Always Find You fuses the unparalleled talents of Raiden and YURI in an unexpected but incredible collaboration. Raiden is an academically trained producer and guitarist, as seen in the music video, as well as critically acclaimed artist who has established himself as a force to be reckoned with his track Heart of Steel featuring Bright Lights was featured in the Ultra Korea 2016 after movie and played by David Guetta and Martin Garrix on their radio shows.

Raiden's performances at Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, Fabrik, Life in Color Ibiza and World DJ Festival have garnered him a loyal international audience. As part of the Protocol family, Raiden will continue evolving into one of the industry's most esteemed producers. YURI gained her superstar credentials as part of the number one girl group Girls’ Generation, and has since experienced success and demonstrated her abilities not only as a singer but as an actress. Her partnership with Raiden opens a new world of possibilities for the South Korean singer and actress. Let us hope that Always Find You isn't the last collaboration between these two talented artists.