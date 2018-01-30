MUMBAI: Today, the musically versatile producer and DJ, Carnage announces the Battered Bruised and Bloody Tour in support of his just announced sophomore album of the same name. The worldwide tour will hit major international and stateside cities including Paris, France, Philadelphia, PA, London, UK, Atlanta, GA and Athens, Greece.

Earlier this week, Carnage also revealed the cover art and title to his much-awaited sophomore effort Battered Bruised and Bloody, slated for release on March 2nd via his own imprintHeavyweight Records, and is available for Spotify pre-save now. After months of dropping hints, guest features and track listing for the upcoming album are still under wraps and will be announced shortly.

Recently, the tireless producer released back-to-back well-received singles from the album; I Shyne with Lil Pump, and Learn How To Watch, featuring Mac Miller and MadeinTYO. Since release I Shyne has surpassed 2.8 million Spotify streams, 8.3 million views on YouTube and 3.5 million plays on Soundcloud. Meanwhile, Learn How To Watch has over 2.5 million Spotify streams, and the video has surpassed 2.9 million YouTube views.

In 2017 Carnage debuted the eagerly-awaited and critically lauded collaborative EP with Young Thug, titled Young Martha. He also introduced the world to his hip-hop persona, Thirty Rack on the Step Brothers EP with G-Eazy, and unleashed two solo tracks, as Thirty Rack, Xan Man and Fuck N****. Additionally, in 2017 the worldwide hit, I Like Tuh feat. ILoveMakonnen, earned him an RIAA Gold certification and both Young Martha and Step Brothers EPs garnered over 84 million streams collectively on Spotify alone. Not stopping there, he launched his own label, Heavyweight Records.

Carnage has single handedly been elevating his unique mix of genre bending production to mainstream popularity ever since he produced the hit song, Big Spender with Theophilus London and A$AP Rocky. His much sought-after production work has led to collaborations and producer led projects that include hip-hop heavy hitters Migos, Rick Ross, A$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert and many others.

2018 is already setting up to be an amazing year for the pioneering entrepreneur who will hit the ground running with national and international tour dates and his annual RARE festivals that showcases superstars from the hip-hop and electronic scene.

“Battered Bruise and Bloody” Tour Dates

DATE CITY VENUE

March 2 Philadelphia PA The Fillmore

March 3 Cancun, Mexico Oasis Spring Break

March 8 Athens, Greece Monastiraki Center

March 9 Paris France YoYo

March 10 Istanbul, Turkey VW Arena

March 14 South Padre Island TX Beach Bash Festival

March 16 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

March 27 Benalmadena, Spain Kiu Disco

March 28 Treviso, Italy Supersonic Music Arena

March 30 St. Martin, Austria Empire Club

March 31 Vienna, Austria Praterdome

April 3 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg Oude Zaal

April 4 London, UK XOYO

April 5 Marina D'Or, Spain Marina D'Or Holiday Resort

April 6 Cologne, Germany Bootshaus

April 13 Omaha, NE Slowdown

April 14 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theater at The Midland

April 19 Boston, MA House of Blues

April 20 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

April 26 Boise, ID Revolution Center

April 27 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

April 28 San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theater