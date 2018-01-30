RadioandMusic
Producer and DJ Carnage announces the 'Battered Bruised and Bloody' Tour

MUMBAI: Today, the musically versatile producer and DJ, Carnage announces the Battered Bruised and Bloody Tour in support of his just announced sophomore album of the same name.  The worldwide tour will hit major international and stateside cities including Paris, France, Philadelphia, PA, London, UK, Atlanta, GA and Athens, Greece.

Earlier this week, Carnage also revealed the cover art and title to his much-awaited sophomore effort Battered Bruised and Bloody, slated for release on March 2nd via his own imprintHeavyweight Records, and is available for Spotify pre-save now. After months of dropping hints, guest features and track listing for the upcoming album are still under wraps and will be announced shortly.

Recently, the tireless producer released back-to-back well-received singles from the album; I Shyne with Lil Pump, and Learn How To Watch, featuring Mac Miller and MadeinTYO. Since release I Shyne has surpassed 2.8 million Spotify streams, 8.3 million views on YouTube and 3.5 million plays on Soundcloud. Meanwhile, Learn How To Watch has over 2.5 million Spotify streams, and the video has surpassed 2.9 million YouTube views.

In 2017 Carnage debuted the eagerly-awaited and critically lauded collaborative EP with Young Thug, titled Young Martha. He also introduced the world to his hip-hop persona, Thirty Rack on the Step Brothers EP with G-Eazy, and unleashed two solo tracks, as Thirty Rack, Xan Man and Fuck N****. Additionally, in 2017 the worldwide hit, I Like Tuh feat. ILoveMakonnen, earned him an RIAA Gold certification and both Young Martha and Step Brothers EPs garnered over 84 million streams collectively on Spotify alone. Not stopping there, he launched his own label, Heavyweight Records.

Carnage has single handedly been elevating his unique mix of genre bending production to mainstream popularity ever since he produced the hit song, Big Spender with Theophilus London and A$AP Rocky. His much sought-after production work has led to collaborations and producer led projects that include hip-hop heavy hitters Migos, Rick Ross, A$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert and many others.

2018 is already setting up to be an amazing year for the pioneering entrepreneur who will hit the ground running with national and international tour dates and his annual RARE festivals that showcases superstars from the hip-hop and electronic scene.

“Battered Bruise and Bloody” Tour Dates

DATE             CITY                                       VENUE

March 2         Philadelphia PA                   The Fillmore

March 3         Cancun, Mexico                   Oasis Spring Break

March 8         Athens, Greece                    Monastiraki Center

March 9         Paris   France                       YoYo

March 10       Istanbul, Turkey                   VW Arena

March 14       South Padre Island TX           Beach Bash Festival

March 16       Atlanta, GA                            Tabernacle

March 27       Benalmadena, Spain              Kiu Disco

March 28       Treviso, Italy                         Supersonic Music Arena

March 30       St. Martin, Austria                Empire Club

March 31       Vienna, Austria                    Praterdome              

April 3             Amsterdam, Netherlands       Melkweg Oude Zaal

April 4             London, UK                          XOYO

April 5             Marina D'Or, Spain              Marina D'Or Holiday Resort

April 6             Cologne, Germany              Bootshaus

April 13          Omaha, NE                           Slowdown

April 14          Kansas City, MO                  Arvest Bank Theater at The Midland

April 19          Boston, MA                           House of Blues

April 20          Buffalo, NY                            Town Ballroom

April 26          Boise, ID                                Revolution Center

April 27          Santa Cruz, CA                    The Catalyst

April 28          San Luis Obispo, CA              Fremont Theater

