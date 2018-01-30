Aaron Watson makes Hometown Arena headlining debut

MUMBAI: Pioneering independent (Cowboys and Indians) Aaron Watson made his hometown arena headlining debut over the weekend, packing out The Taylor County Coliseum in Abilene, Texas with over 4,000 fans, friends, and family. The Abilene Christian University graduate played well over two hours with a set list ranging from Off The Record, his first hit in Texas that started it all, to his most current Outta Style and everything in between with the fans singing along the entire show. The memorable night included special guests and fellow Texas native artists Pat Green and Hunter Hutchinson. The milestone headlining moment was not lost on Watson, expressing his sincere gratitude via social media following the show.

“I have so many good memories at the Taylor County Expo Center, from the rodeos to seeing Kenny Chesney, The Beach Boys etc etc. but last night tops them all. Thank you all for packing the house I love you Abilene.”

Aaron Watson wrapped 2017 with a top ten on the national radio charts with his self-penned Outta Style. At 50 weeks, the hit single shattered a Billboard record, marking the longest trek to the coveted spot in the history of their Country Airplay Chart. The Texas troubadour ended his banner year with his album Vaquero earning one of the ten biggest album debuts of the year in country music and a number of ‘Best Album of 2017’ nods, including Whiskey Riff and the number one spot on Taste of Country’s year end list, proclaiming the project ‘a rich collection of cowboy poetry’. His latest single is also self-penned. Run Wild Horses turns the heat way up, according to Taste of Country, and has just hit country radio.

Watson continues his tour in support of Vaquero with a slew of 2018 dates, highlighted by a Texas Independence Day show in New York City (3/2) and Stagecoach in Indio (4/29).