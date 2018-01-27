Silque delivers weapons-grade banger for STMPD RCRDS on Fête

MUMBAI: Fête crashes into life while the chattering snares keep the rhythm flowing. It’s modern tech house done very slickly indeed but with enough spice to keep things interesting. The track received its worldwide premiere on Danny Howard’s prestigious BBC Radio 1 show; one of the world’s most listened to dance music programs.

New Dutch tech house duo Silque are currently working hard on their vision: putting the raw tech house vibe fully back into the club scene of today. And they have proven to be successful with this. Their first EP release Serenity in 2017 gained support from major acts like Mark Knight, Roger Sanchez, Annie Mac, Nic Fanciulli and Agoria amongst others.

With fans clamouring for the track since its release, it looks like STMPD RCRDS has another hot ticket on their hands.