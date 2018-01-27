AWAY delivers remix of Crywolf's 'Quantum Immortality'

MUMBAI: On the heels of an impressive year of releases and steady rise amongst an emerging class of cutting-edge producers, AWAY has delivered his latest remix of Crywolf’s Quantum Immortality, conveying his dark sound across the release thanks to menacing synth patterns and rippled bass chords.

The remix follows AWAY’s previous release Honest To God and builds upon his versatile style and ambitious sonic range. As one of the foremost independent artists bubbling up from the underground, AWAY is challenging the status quo the only way he knows how: by creating on his own terms and by his own rules. AWAY is bringing a vital element missing in modern-day electronic culture: emotive music that conveys an artsy mood and connects with the body and soul, all while exploring the darker, more sinister side of the human psyche most artists ignore.

Having amassed over 25 million streams across all platforms, the Los Angeles-based producer initially cut his teeth as a remixer, infusing his smoky sound into tracks that align with his aesthetic. There's a touch of melancholy to the melody or the lyrics, something AWAY wants to make central to his original work; themes of love, sex, drugs, and partying taken with a more honest approach, adding: "I want everything I put out to have meaning and truth to it and be memorable in its own sense. Too many people are scared to make a statement these days, especially in the dance scene."

The AWAY remix of Quantum Immortality is out now.