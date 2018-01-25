UK artist Dan Crossley releases 'Rome'

MUMBAI: 21 year-old singer songwriter Dan Crossley blazed into the scene last year a debut EP and two critically-acclaimed single releases Feel and Nothing But Love racking up over 300K Spotify streams in the process. A serious and notable introduction that quickly garnered both taste maker and industry press, the emerging, London-based artist comes through with his first new material since the EP with Rome.

The first taste of what promises to be a slew of new releases and subsequent second EP next year, Dan picks up right where he left off, crafting a finely-balanced pop gem that reminds exactly why he’s been so enamoured by the serious pop taste makers since his emergence. Rome packs a disarmingly playful piano intro before swelling into the kind of melodic chorus that underlines the natural writing ability that was so evident on his debut EP and points to a further sharpening of his skills. Plucky and inventive without ever leaving the pop environment, this is an intelligent and ambitious new release. Speaking on the track, Dan states, “Understanding that ‘Rome’ wasn’t built in a day, the song is a reflection about how I’m trying to achieve my goals as an artist. It’s a look back on where I came from to where I’m currently at and where I hope to take my music.”

Rome deservedly thrusts Dan straight back into the spotlight with its clear ability and intelligent song writing. Dan continues his ascent, and reminds the emerging pop scene exactly why they should be paying attention.