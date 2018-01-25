George Ezra to release 'Sophomore' album 'Staying At Tamara's'

MUMBAI: George Ezra has announced his Sophomore album Staying At Tamara’s, due for release on 23 March. The album will be available via Columbia Records on digital, CD and vinyl formats. Three years after the release of his four times platinum, number one debut album Wanted On Voyage, George returns with a collection of ‘songs about escapism, dreaming, anxieties and love,’ which George penned while travelling and living abroad.

Just like Wanted On Voyage, Staying At Tamara’s was written, created and inspired by George’s travels, including spells on the Isle of Skye at a pig farm in Norfolk in a former corn flour shed in Kent; a converted cow shed in North Wales and in an Airbnb in Barcelona owned by the Tamara of the album’s title. The result is a finger snapping, brass-blaring, wind in the hair album that shines with positivity and encouragement, alongside moments of more subdued reflection.

George explains, “Paradise started life as a melody that I couldn’t get out of my head. Months later I set to writing a song highlighting the undeniable feeling of meeting somebody new and falling for them. We often find ourselves second guessing feelings that we have and trying to work out what it is that they might mean. But with love there is no uncertainty, it is what it is and I liken it to paradise.”

Staying At Tamara’s track listing

1. Pretty shining people

2. Don’t matter now

3. Get away

4. Shotgun

5. Paradise

6. All my love

7. Sugarcoat

8. Hold my girl

9. Saviour (feat. first aid kit)

10. Only a human

11. The beautiful dream