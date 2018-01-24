Sting and Shaggy's new single 'Don't Make Me Wait' to be released soon

MUMBAI: Interscope and A&M Records is pleased to announce the release of Don't Make Me Wait the new, Caribbean-flavoured song from Sting and Shaggy would be available on 25 January on all digital platforms. The first single will be followed on April 20th by a collaborative, island-influenced album, entitled 44/876, that reflects the duo’s mutual love of Jamaica - its music, the spirit of its people and vibrancy of its culture.

Sting and Shaggy were initially introduced by Martin Kierszenbaum, who is Sting’s manager and Shaggy’s former A&R executive. After Sting heard a new track that Shaggy was working on, they decided to go into the studio together. Initially, the plan was to record Don’t Make Me Wait, but the rhythms, lyrics and melodies flowed readily between these two accomplished musicians and, as a result, more new songs emerged.

Sting and Shaggy wrote and jammed together for a few weeks in New York City, creating music that seamlessly blends Caribbean rhythmsin traditional and modern styles with pop craftsmanship and rock energy.

The artists were joined in the studio by musicians and writers from Jamaica and New York including Robbie Shakespeare, Dwayne iLLwayno Shippy, Shane Hoosong, Machine Gun Funk, Patexx, Tyrantula, as well as Sting’s longtime guitarist Dominic Miller. The sessions were produced by Sting International, who has previously worked with Shaggy on global smashes such as Boombastic and It Wasn’t Me, and Executive Produced by Martin Kierszenbaum.

The duo recently debuted Don’t Make Me Wait on which they effortlessly trade verses, over a smoldering island rhythm in front of 20,000 people in Kingston, Jamaica at the Shaggy and Friends charity concert, which benefited the local Bustamante Hospital for Children. They also filmed a soon-to-be released music video in the heart of the city, directed by Gil Green.