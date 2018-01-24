RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  24 Jan 2018 14:04 |  By RnMTeam

Sting and Shaggy's new single 'Don't Make Me Wait' to be released soon

MUMBAI: Interscope and A&M Records is pleased to announce the release of Don't Make Me Wait the new, Caribbean-flavoured song from Sting and Shaggy would be available on 25 January on all digital platforms. The first single will be followed on April 20th by a collaborative, island-influenced album, entitled 44/876, that reflects the duo’s mutual love of Jamaica - its music, the spirit of its people and vibrancy of its culture.

Sting and Shaggy were initially introduced by Martin Kierszenbaum, who is Sting’s manager and Shaggy’s former A&R executive. After Sting heard a new track that Shaggy was working on, they decided to go into the studio together.  Initially, the plan was to record Don’t Make Me Wait, but the rhythms, lyrics and melodies flowed readily between these two accomplished musicians and, as a result, more new songs emerged.

Sting and Shaggy wrote and jammed together for a few weeks in New York City, creating music that seamlessly blends Caribbean rhythmsin traditional and modern styles with pop craftsmanship and rock energy.

The artists were joined in the studio by musicians and writers from Jamaica and New York including Robbie Shakespeare, Dwayne iLLwayno Shippy, Shane Hoosong, Machine Gun Funk, Patexx, Tyrantula, as well as Sting’s longtime guitarist Dominic Miller.  The sessions were produced by Sting International, who has previously worked with Shaggy on global smashes such as Boombastic and It Wasn’t Me, and Executive Produced by Martin Kierszenbaum.

The duo recently debuted Don’t Make Me Wait on which they effortlessly trade verses, over a smoldering island rhythm in front of 20,000 people in Kingston, Jamaica at the Shaggy and Friends charity concert, which benefited the local Bustamante Hospital for Children. They also filmed a soon-to-be released music video in the heart of the city, directed by Gil Green.

Tags
Interscope A&M Records Robbie Shakespeare Dwayne iLLwayno Shippy Shane Hoosong Machine Gun Funk Patexx Tyrantula Don’t Make Me Wait
Related news
Press Releases | 19 Sep 2016

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano return with acid house banger 'Don't Make Me Wait'

MUMBAI: Never one to rush things, Dutch powerhouse duo Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano have taken their time in delivering the follow-up to last year's massive 'Horny Bouncefor' Armada.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indigo FM to go live from Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: The stage is set for an incredible Grammy Awards Ceremony and to help listeners catch up read more

Financials
Shemaroo numbers improve for third quarter, digital revenue increases
,

BENGALURU: Indian integrated media content house Shemaroo Entertainment Limited (Shemaroo) reporread more

Interviews
The challenge is when you grow quickly how do you maintain that growth: Ferzad Palia

MUMBAI: MTV Beats was launched in September 2016 to redesign Viacom 18’s youth and music portfolread more

News
BARC Week 2: Channel V and Sony MIX witness a major climb

MUMBAI:  In week 2 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintread more

News
Our YouTube channel has become an important vehicle to drive consumption of music videos: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: Six years ago, long before YouTube staked claim to the massive Indian entertainment indusread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group