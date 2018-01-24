RadioandMusic
Press Release |  24 Jan 2018 19:29 |  By RnMTeam

First Aid Kit's fourth studio LP 'Ruins' is out now

MUMBAI: First Aid Kit’s fourth studio album Ruins is available now via Columbia Records. The ten-track LP was produced by Tucker Martine and recorded at Flora Studios in Portland, OR with accomplished and talented musicians such as REM’s Peter Buck, Wilco’s Glenn Kotche, and Midlake’s McKenzie Smith. Ruins includes previously released tracks Postcard,Fireworks and Ruins as well as lead single It’s A Shame, which Stereogum calls ‘a brightly polished folk-rock gem’ and Rolling Stone names ‘[a] Dylan-meets-Emmylou Harris shot of country-rock sunshine.

Fireworks is another standout track from the album and has been praised by The New York Times, Stereogum, SPIN, and more. Paste proclaims the song is “another gorgeous glimpse of First Aid Kit’s new record” and Consequence of Sound commends Fireworks as the track ‘that truly captures the Swedish duo’s heartrending spin on melancholic Americana.’

First Aid Kit says, “The wait is over, Ruins is finally out. We hope you love it.  From the bottom of our rebel hearts, love K and J.”

Ruins has been named one of the most anticipated albums of 2018 by The Wall Street Journal, Consequence of Sound, Cosmopolitan, and more. Pitchfork praises Ruins as “a showcase for [First Aid Kit’s] sweet harmonies, with some bold stylistic departures.” NME awards the album four out of five stars and declares, Ruins is a lush, expansive release that uses the siblings’ uncanny blood harmony to full effect, elevating their low-key folk songs into something majestic.”

American Songwriter contemplates, “The album is a penetrating exploration of self-aware millennial restlessness and ambition what does it mean to want something more out of life?

Ahead of the album’s release, First Aid Kit made their second appearance on The Graham Norton Show where they performed It’s a Shame. Today, NPR’s World Café will air their episode with First Aid Kit. Fans can tune in at 2pm ET at XPN.org to listen live. The duo will return to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, 23 January for a performance of It’s a Shame.

Next week First Aid Kit will embark on a North American headline tour for the first time since 2015. The 14-date run begins with a sold-out show at Oakland’s Fox Theater on 24 January and concludes at New York City’s Beacon Theatre on 13 February. The duo is also set to perform at Coachella and Bonnaroo later this year.

