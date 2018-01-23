RadioandMusic
Press Release |  23 Jan 2018 12:51 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Young continues sell-out streak on his 'Losing Sleep World Tour'

MUMBAI: With all six shows in the first two weeks of his Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour sold-out. Chris Young is on track for another amazing year in 2018. The Platinum selling artist just wrapped a streak of sold-out headlining shows in Cincinnati, Grand Rapids and Chicago in addition to last weekend’s capacity crowds in Indianapolis, Kansas City and St. Louis. The arena tour resumes next month in the Northeast. Additional seats for Boston, MA (1 February), Bangor, ME (2 February) and Hartford, CT (3 February) were recently released and snapped up within seconds.

Openers Kane Brown and LANCO warm up the fan-packed arenas each night, but the crowd erupts with excitement when the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry steps on the stage.  The packed house at Friday’s Van Andel Arena show in Grand Rapids topped 115 decibels as Chris performed his slew of hits, including his current Top 5 and climbing single and the tour’s namesake, Losing Sleep.

“Young is a passionate, joyful and versatile performer. He sounded exactly like he did on the radio and his ability to switch between slow acoustic songs and rocking anthems make him one of the best performers I have seen,” says Northerner.

“Multiple times during his show in Chicago, Chris seemed to have to stop and take it all in, as his adoring crowd couldn’t seem to get enough of him, his songs and the genuine nature he showcases every time he steps on that stage,” says Rare Country.

Chris Young Indianapolis Kansas City and St. Louis Van Andel Arena
