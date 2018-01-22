RadioandMusic
Def Leppard's iconic albums make streaming and downloading debut

MUMBAI: On 19 January 2018 around the world, legendary British rock icons Def Leppard debut their full recording catalogue worldwide. One of the last multi-platinum selling acts to be made available on streaming and download platforms, music fans from all corners of the globe can now enjoy tracks and albums from Def Leppard who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide to become one of rock’s most enduring and influential bands.

Said Joe Elliott, “It is with a mixture of relief and euphoria that we now see our entire catalogue finally getting a digital release. Having embraced every other format with open arms, especially and more recently the re-emergence of vinyl, we’re now going to be available to everyone everywhere and honestly, it’s as exciting as the original releases were.”

Phil Collen adds, “We felt we'd been left out of the digital party, but it's a thrill for us to finally accept the invitation and to be able to say "Yeah, you can stream us, download us and hear us on all digital outlets".

As a cornerstone of rock and roll’s history, Def Leppard’s substantial career includes numerous hit singles including their first early chart hit Wasted to their radio and MTV staples Bringing On The Heartbreak, Photograph, Rock of Ages, Too Late, Animal, Armageddon It, Love Bites, Rocket and Let’s Get Rocked. Their ground-breaking multi-platinum albums including two of the best-selling albums of all time with sales of more than ten million copies each in the U.S. alone Pyromania and Hysteria, captured some of the group’s legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as Pour Some Sugar on Me, Hysteria and Foolin.  The group continued their success expanding into the world of film, covers, and new collaborations including “Two Steps Behind” from the film Last Action Hero, No Matter What, Waterloo Sunset and Nine Lives with Tim McGraw as well as Def Leppard hits When Love and Hate Collide, Slang, Work It Out, Promises and Now. Finally, all of Def Leppard’s awe-inspiring music is available to everyone, around the world from the band’s eponymous debut EP through to their most recent album.

Late 2018 will see the band deliver what many UK and Eire fans have been waiting for the Hysteria album performed in full plus other Def Leppard hits across eleven arena dates in December 2018

Rick Sav Savage says, “After many requests from fans in the U.K, I'm delighted that we can bring the whole Hysteria album to arenas across Britain and Ireland later this year. From Women to Love and Affection plus many other faves thrown in for good measure. Oh, and our old pals Cheap Trick will be there also to help with the celebrations. We can't wait'.

These will be the first Def Leppard UK and Eire tour dates since the sold-out Arena run in late 2015. The band will return to Sheffield Arena for what is sure to be a monumental homecoming show, in addition to their first ever show at The O2, London. 2018 also marks the 35th anniversary of Hysteria’s predecessor Pyromania.

The seminal 1987 Hysteria album is rightly seen as a landmark recording in the history of rock music. It was the album that saw Def Leppard conquer the world with global hits such as Animal, Pour Some Sugar On Me, Hysteria, Armageddon It, Love Bites, Woman and Rocket. The band will deliver Hysteria in full alongside other songs from their incredible catalogue. The UK and Eire tour dates are as follows.

Sat 1 December 2018        Dublin, 3 Arena EIRE

Sun 2nd December             Belfast, The SSE Arena UK

Tues 4th December            Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena UK

Thurs 6 December               London, The O2 UK

Sat 8th December               Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena UK

Sun 9 December                 Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena UK

Tues 11 December               Glasgow, The SSE Hydro Arena UK

Wed 12 December                Manchester, Manchester Arena UK

Fri 14th December                Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena UK

Sat 15 December                   Liverpool, Echo Arena UK

Mon 17 December                 Birmingham, Arena Birmingham UK

The UK and Eire tour will follow a massive USA co-headlining tour with Journey. Comprised of stadiums and arena venues around the U.S., the 60-city run is set to kick off in Hartford, CT on 21 May and will wrap in Los Angeles, CA on 6 October.

Def Lepard titles now available across all streaming and download platforms include:

The Def Leppard EP (1979)

On Through The Night (1980)

High ‘N’ Dry (1981)

Pyromania (1983)

Hysteria (1987)

Adrenalize (1992)

Retro Active (1993)

Vault (1995)

Slang (1996)

Euphoria (1999)

X (2002)

Yeah! (2006)

Songs From The Sparkle Lounge (2008)

Mirror Ball - Live and More (2011)

Def Leppard (2015)

Def Leppard, Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Sav Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group’s spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Deff Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. The band’s most recent self-titled studio album debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the number five spot on Billboard’s Top Current Albums and number ten spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top ten debuts around the world.

