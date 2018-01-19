RadioandMusic
Press Release |  19 Jan 2018 15:17 |  By RnMTeam

Jack White unveils 'Connected By Love' from forthcoming album 'Boarding House Reach'

MUMBAI: Jack White has released Connected by Love, the first single from his eagerly anticipated third solo album, Boarding House Reach (Third Man/Columbia). Not only has White revealed the new single, accompanying Connected by Love is a second track from the upcoming album, Respect Commander. Both tracks are available digitally worldwide now.

Connected by Love was produced by White and recorded at Sear Sound in New York City, Capitol Studios in Los Angeles, and Third Man Studio in Nashville - marking the first time that White has recorded an album in NYC and LA. The track features White on vocals, synthesizer, and acoustic guitar, backed by a remarkable new line-up of musicians that includes drummer Louis Cato (Beyoncé, Q-Tip, John Legend), bassist Charlotte Kemp Muhl (The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger), synthesizer player DJ Harrison, keyboardist Neal Evans (Soulive, Talib Kweli, John Scofield), percussionist Bobby Allende (David Byrne), and backing vocalists Ann and Regina McCrary of Nashville's beloved gospel trio, The McCrary Sisters.

White will celebrate Boarding House Reach with a number of just announced headline festival performances, including Shaky Knees in Atlanta (May 4-6), Boston Calling 2018 (25-27May), and Governor's Ball in New York (1 -3 June). Additional dates will be unveiled soon.

Third Man Records founder Jack White is a 12-time Grammy Award-winner and 35-time nominee. His most recent full-length release, 2016's Jack White Acoustic Recordings: 1998-2016 (Third Man Records/Columbia), collected 26 acoustic-based songs from throughout White's wide-ranging musical career, spanning album tracks, B-sides, remixes, alternate versions, and previously unreleased material from The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, and White's groundbreaking solo career. The collection debuted at number one on Billboard's Vinyl Albums chart upon its September 2016 release  a position also achieved by 2012's RIAA gold certified solo debut, Blunderbuss, and 2014's chart-topping Lazaretto, both of which debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 as well.

Among his myriad international honors, White's long run of career Grammy awards and nominations saw Blunderbuss earning five nods over two years, including album of the Year, Best Rock Album, Best Rock song (for Freedom At 21), Best Rock Performance, and Best Music Video(the latter two honouring the single, I'm Shakin). Lazaretto proved equally popular with GRAMMY voters, scoring a nomination as ‘Best Alternative Music Album’ while its title track received the 2015 Grammy Award for ‘Best Rock Performance’ as well an additional nod as ‘Best Rock Song’

