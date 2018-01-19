RadioandMusic
Press Release |  19 Jan 2018

Enrique Iglesias Debuts #1 Worldwide with new single 'El Baño'

MUMBAI: International superstar Enrique Iglesias captures #1 on charts worldwide with his explosive new single El Baño feat. Bad Bunny.

Within days since its release, El Baño has already soared to #1 on digital downloads in 20 countries, including Spain, US Latin, Mexico, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Finland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Israel and more. In addition, the music video became the “#1 Trending Latin Video in the US,” while also going #1 in Spain, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico. Impressively, the visual generated over 12 million views in under 24 hours right out of the gate. To date, its views exceed 21 million and counting. It is currently top 20 most streamed song in over 20 countries.

“EL BAÑO” is just the beginning. Enrique is putting the finishing touches on his eleventh full-length and one of the year’s most anticipated albums-due out this year.

As the fan demand for new music increases, Enrique once again asserts himself as one of music’s most legendary titans on “El Baño.”

Enrique Iglesias El Baño Bad Bunny Spain US Latin Mexico Argentina Dominican Republic Colombia Panama Peru Finland Bulgaria Estonia Lithuania Israel
