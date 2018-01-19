Elephante drops 'Come Back For You'; announces 'Come Back For You' tour

MUMBAI: Stepping up to remix duties, Grammy-nominated producer Page works his magic, maintaining the soulful nature of the song and adding a mellow, blissed out electronic vibe to Elephante’s rock inspired original.

The first Come Back For You remix marks the beginning of a what looks set to be a huge year for Elephante. Promising plenty more new material set to drop throughout the year, Wu will also be continuing his domination of North America as he takes up his full residency at Hakkasan Las Vegas as well as announcing his Come Back For You tour. The CB4U tour will see Wu play a host of major cities across the US and Canada including solo shows and supporting Matoma and 3LAU on key stops on their own tours at venues such as Terminal 5 (New York), House of Blues (Boston) and Showbox (Seattle), with plenty more to be announced over the coming weeks.