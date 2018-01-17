RadioandMusic
Press Release |  17 Jan 2018 18:58 |  By RnMTeam

Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Garden Of Madness

MUMBAI: Forgot those January blues because Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel is preparing for yet another scorching summer with the announcement of their first resident for 2018 Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Garden of Madness.

After a wildly successful debut last summer, The Garden of Madness is set to return for an extra special extended run for its second season. Taking place every Tuesday from 19 June for fourteen consecutive weeks, Tomorrowland residents Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike will be back at the helm for what promises to be another summer of pure mayhem. The Belgian brothers will be calling on a host of A-list stars to join them throughout the season, with last year’s guests including the likes of Steve Angello, Steve Aoki, Marshmello, David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Carnage and Nervo. Renowned for their impeccable productions, this year will feature a custom-built stage by the production between behind Tomorrowland, with a stunning array of visuals that will ensure this is one of the most impressive shows on the white isle.

Speaking about their residency Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike said, “We can’t wait to return to Ushuaïa this summer. Ibiza is one of our favourite places and nothing can beat the atmosphere of Ushuaïa. Last summer the fans were phenomenal, their passion and love for music is infectious. The production for the shows we got to create together with our Tomorrowland family and the Ushuaia team went beyond our wildest imagination. We’re excited to be announcing a new season so come join us for what will be the best Ibiza season ever”.

Belgian brothers Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike have fast become one of the hottest tickets in dance music. Renowned for their musical part in the incredible rise of Tomorrowland, the pair boast a jam-packed global tour schedule and a list of hits that emphasize their ability to churn out hit after hit including the most recent collaboration with David Guetta and Kiiara on Complicated a track that has amassed over 65 million streams on Spotify and 45 million YouTube views to date.

The jewel of the Ibiza party calendar, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel has made a name for itself as the go-to destination for any discerning partygoer. Featuring a world class resident line-up, superb production, lighting, visuals, pyrotechnics and dancers, with a different theme each night of the week, Ushuaïa’s legendary poolside parties are the only place to be.

