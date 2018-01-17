RadioandMusic
Press Release |  17 Jan 2018 18:53 |  By RnMTeam

New track from Anton featuring one of the UK's hottest new artists Folly Rae

MUMBAI: Scandinavian producer Anton bursts into 2018 with a new tropical heater featuring one of the UK’s hottest new artists, Folly Rae.

The combination of Anton’s playful steel-pan and synth instrumental with Folly’s naturally powerful vocal and innate talent for vivid lyricism creates a track both emotionally powerful and melodically light I Need U Here (cortardo)’ has been given its first play via Spotify’s New Music Friday but you can count on the blogosphere picking up on this with serious interest.

It hasn’t been long since Folly Rae headlined the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury in 2017 after her incredible tracks Hard To Love U, made her a cult internet star and her gorgeous, incisive tone and imagery are back to remind us exactly why she’s a pop star in the making. 

This new release from the mysterious Norwegian producer has enough melody and swagger to cause some serious damage, and the re-emergence of Folly just adds the icing to the cake. Watch out for both of these artists this year if this glossy, consummate piece of pop is anything to go by.

