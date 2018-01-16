Hailee Steinfeld and Bloodpop® release 'Capital Letters' from Fifty Shades Freed

MUMBAI: Republic Records and Universal Pictures announce Hailee Steinfeld and BloodPop®’s Capital Letters as the latest song to be released from the forthcoming Fifty Shades Freed official soundtrack [Republic Records].

The digital pre-order for the highly anticipated album also goes live today. The pre-order unlocks immediate downloads of both Capital Letters and Liam Payne and Rita Ora’s For You (Fifty Shades Freed). The full track listing was revealed earlier this week.

The Soundtrack arrives in stores everywhere and at all digital retailers on Friday 9 February 2018—the same day Fifty Shades Freed opens in theaters nationwide.

This marks the third soundtrack installment in the blockbuster ‘Fifty Shades’ series. The Fifty Shades of Grey official soundtrack bowed at No. two on the Billboard Top 200 in 2015, earned a platinum certification, and became the seventh-best-selling album of the year. The year 2017 saw the Fifty Shades Darker official soundtrack capture No. one on the Billboard Top 200 and reach RIAA gold status. 2018 brings the musical story full circle with the Fifty Shades Freed official soundtrack.

Grammy Award-winning composer Danny Elfman scored the film while Dana Sano serves as music supervisor.

Fifty Shades Freed OST Track Listing:

1. Capital Letters – Hailee Steinfeld x BloodPop®

2. For You (Fifty Shades Freed) – Liam Payne & Rita Ora

3. Sacrifice – Black Atlass featuring Jessie Reyez

4. High – Whethan & Dua Lipa

5. Heaven – Julia Michaels

6. Big Spender – Kiana Ledé featuring Prince Charlez

7. Never Tear Us Apart – Bishop Briggs

8. The Wolf – The Spencer Lee Band

9. Are You – Julia Michaels

10. Cross Your Mind – Sabrina Claudio

11. Change Your Mind – Miike Snow

12. Come On Back – Shungudzo

13. I Got You (I Feel Good) - Jessie J

14. Ta Meilleure Ennemie (Pearls) - Samantha Gongol (of Marian Hill) ft. Juliette Armanet

15. Deer in Headlights – Sia

16. Diddy Bop – Jacob Banks & Louis the Child

17. Love Me Like You Do (Fifty Shades Freed Version) – Ellie Goulding

18. Freed – Danny Elfman

19. Seeing Red – Danny Elfman

20. Maybe I’m Amazed – Jamie Dornan [Bonus Track]

21. Cross Your Mind (Spanish Version – Sabrina Claudio [Bonus Track]

22. Pearls – Samantha Gongol (of Marian Hill) [Bonus Track]