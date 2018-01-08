Umphrey's McGee's new album 'it's not us’ to be out on 12 January

MUMBAI: Umphrey’s McGee have announced details on their 11th studio album it’s not us, which will be released on 12 January 2018. Comprising 11 wide-ranging, vibrant songs the LP is a dynamic statement album that showcases the versatility and world-class musicianship that is at the band’s core. Lead single The Silent Type, which premiered via Billboard.com. Click HERE to listen via Spotify. Powered by a bombastic beat, funkified rhythms, fiery fretwork, and a chantable refrain the single is an id-provoked reflection on temptation and its potential consequences.

“It represents the band, because it basically runs the gamut from prog rock to dance,” says guitarist and vocalist Brendan Bayliss. “We’ve mastered our ADD here. The record really shows that.”

“No matter what you’re into, there’s something on it’s not us that should speak to you,” agrees keyboard wizard Joel Cummins. “This is a statement album for Umphrey’s McGee. The sound is as fresh as ever. The songs are strong as they’ve ever been. We’re always pushing forward.”

it’s not us will be released digitally worldwide. For fans keen to get hold of a physical copy, it’s not us is available NOW for pre-order from the U.S.A. In addition to the standard download, CD, and vinyl, this release offers the most robust deluxe package the band has ever created. Housed inside a leather-bound book, the deluxe includes double 180 gram (with an Augmented Reality component), CD, download, bonus 7” EP featuring two unreleased tracks, a 72-page color coffee table book and more. Visit the website for full details on pre-orders: http://www.umphreys.com

By harnessing the energy of their live performances into the precision of their studio craft, it’s not us encapsulates a range that is rarely found in a single band, especially one that is about to celebrate their 20th Anniversary. From the vulnerable, acoustic You & You Alone, to the percussive wallop of Looks, to the slow-burning Whistle Kids and the airy guitar and iridescent refrain of Half Delayed, the album offers something for fans and newcomers alike. This diversity can even be found within a single song as Remind Me begins with a funky bassline and rhythmic guitar licks, then explodes into a thundercloud of metallic shredding. It is this juxtaposition that distinguishes the album as their strongest studio offering yet, finding them at the pinnacle of their craft and groove as a group.

it’s not us Track Listing:

1. The Silent Type

2. Looks

3. Whistle Kids

4. Half Delayed

5. Maybe Someday

6. Remind Me

7. You & You Alone

8. Forks

9. Speak Up

10. Piranhas

11. Dark Brush