Press Release |  08 Jan 2018 17:14 |  By RnMTeam

The first song from 'Kalyanam' trends on YouTube

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the first song from Kalyanam - the debut movie of Mukesh's son, Shravan Mukesh. Titled Pande Nee Ennil Unde, the track is rendered by Siddharth Menon. Debutant Prakash Alex has composed the music to the lyrics of Rajeev Nair. The song is receiving positive responses from music lovers and is also currently trending on YouTube.

Written and directed by debutant Rajesh Nair, Kalyanam features Varsha Bollamma as the female lead. Mukesh, Sreenivasan and Gregory Jacob are also part of the cast. Govind Vijayan, Summesh Maddhu and Rajesh Radhakrishnan Nair have penned the script. The cinematography is handled by Binendra Menon whereas the editing is done by Sooraj E S. Rajesh Nair, K K Radhamohan and Dr. T K Udaya Bhanu have produced this romantic comedy under the banners of Vaya Films and Sri Sathya Sai Arts. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

Check the song here –

