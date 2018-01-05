RadioandMusic
DGTL releases its jam-packed stages for DGTL Amsterdam 2018

MUMBAI: After releasing their immense line up some weeks ago, DGTL divided their arsenal of stellar artists into six stages over two days. DGTL teams up again with Resident Advisor who will be back at the GAIN stage, for a full weekend of musical live streams. The GAIN will take its place in the infamous project Ferrotopia, by Atelier van Lieshout. Get ready to indulge yourself in fine music and intriguing art.

This year DGTL will do something completely different on Friday night. Solely focusing on the warmer side of house music with Floating Points b2b Hunee and Theo Parrish, and more.

On Saturday and Sunday there will be something for everyone. DGTL hosts the big house sounds at the Modular stage, with names such as Âme II Âme, Laurent Garnier and Tale Of Us. The Generator will treat visitors on the more darker sounds, where Amelie Lens, DVS1, Jeff Mills and more will take the stage. The Filter and Frequency stage will satisfy anyone’s more specific musical demands, with the likes of Call Super and DJ Dustin. Whilst the AMP stage will fulfill the visitors craving for tireless and relentless stomping.

For the GAIN by RA stage, the organisation selected a wide variety of genres, giving a spot to both upcoming and established DJs.  Next to this fine music, there is also art to enjoy. In 2018, the Ferrotopia art project will take place at the NDSM shipyard in Amsterdam. This art project pays tribute to industrial history, but also throws a questioning look at the future – which makes it a perfect match for DGTL. The site-specific installation consists of a number of heterogeneous elements from the project New Tribal Labyrinth, the Gesamktkunstwerk that Atelier Van Lieshout has been working on since 2010.

The installation consists of four pieces, the central Hammer House, the iconic tribal building the Domestikator, the metal workshop the Happy Pouring Shed and the multifunctional Refter, which is the biggest area. The Refter is where DGTL will manifest the Resident Advisor stage into. An intimate space where all visitors can rejoice themselves.  

Central to the installation is the transition between destruction, reuse and creation, the celebration of violence to create from there again. The Atelier has exhibited at some of the best museums and galleries worldwide, with shows at MoMA, New York, the Hayward Gallery, London, and Centre Pompidou, Paris.

