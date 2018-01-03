RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  03 Jan 2018 14:57 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' back on Billboard 200 Albums chart for the 4th week

MUMBAI: It’s good news for Taylor Swift fans as her album, Reputation which released on the 10 November, 2017 has reigned top position again on the Billboard 200 Albums chart for the 4th week. The album stayed atop the chart for 3 consecutive weeks initially and then shifted to Number two and Number three. According to Nielsen Music, the album has earned 107,000 equivalent album units in last week of December.

Reputation is also the first album to have spent four weeks at #1 after The Weeknd’s Starboy which was on the top spot for five weeks last year. Till date, three albums other than Reputation have spent three or more weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2017 which are Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., Drake’s More Life and The Weeknd’s Starboy.

The last album by a woman was Adele’s 25 to have spent 3 weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

Tags
Taylor Swift Adele Billboard 200 Albums Chart Reputation Kendrick Lamar
Related news
Press Releases | 16 Nov 2017

DJ Snake releases video for 'A Different Way,' Feat. Lauv

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated French DJ and producer DJ Snake releases the video for his single A Different Way featuring Lauv today on Vevo. Check the song here:

read more
Press Releases | 29 Sep 2017

Maroon 5 releases video for new single 'What Lovers Do'

UMBAI: Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 has debuted the music video for their new hit single What Lovers Do (222/ Interscope) featuring SZA on NBC’S TODAY.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Sep 2017

Sam Smith releases music video for 'Too Good At Goodbyes'

MUMBAI: Sam Smith’s single Too Good at Goodbyes continues its lead in the music world with the singer releasing a Music Video for the much-awaited music video.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Sep 2017

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' stays a top Billboard Hot 100 charts for the third week

MUMBAI: After breaking multiple records, Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do sustains number one at the Billboard Hot 100 for a consecutive third week.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Aug 2017

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' is breaking records

MUMBAI: Look What You Made Me Do is the first new single from Taylor’s long awaited and highly anticipated sixth studio album, reputation at Big Machine Records. Look What You Made Me Do broke the day one Spotify record with eight million streams surpassing the 6.9m streams set

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rajat Kakar appointed PPL India's Managing Director

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited commonly known as PPL has a new Managing director on boaread more

Press Releases
Radio City associates with Royal Stag Barrel presents MTV Unplugged Season 7

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced its association with Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Seread more

Press Releases
Chandigarh Railway Station echoed with its favorite, RJ Meenakshi's voice

MUMBAI: Chandigarh’s favorite and MY FM’s top RJ Meenakshi last week surprised the travelers at tread more

Press Releases
Get full scoop on pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment on Vh1 in 2018

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and Vh1 is all geared up to give you an exciting dose of...read more

News
BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart
BARC, 9xM

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remaineread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group