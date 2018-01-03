Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' back on Billboard 200 Albums chart for the 4th week

MUMBAI: It’s good news for Taylor Swift fans as her album, Reputation which released on the 10 November, 2017 has reigned top position again on the Billboard 200 Albums chart for the 4th week. The album stayed atop the chart for 3 consecutive weeks initially and then shifted to Number two and Number three. According to Nielsen Music, the album has earned 107,000 equivalent album units in last week of December.

Reputation is also the first album to have spent four weeks at #1 after The Weeknd’s Starboy which was on the top spot for five weeks last year. Till date, three albums other than Reputation have spent three or more weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2017 which are Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., Drake’s More Life and The Weeknd’s Starboy.

The last album by a woman was Adele’s 25 to have spent 3 weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.