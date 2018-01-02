EDM giant Martin Garrix wows audiences at TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 3

MUMBAI: The first ever TIMEOUT72 unfurled over the sands of Vagator bringing fans from India and around the world a spectacle that spread over the four stages: The Main Stage Majoris, the Live Stage, Proximus, the Psy Stage, Eximus and the Vinyl Ambulance Stage. All three combined the best artists both international and local, striking visuals and seamless production. A little-known fact was that it was all put together in just three weeks. “Live A Lifetime In 72 Hours” was the festival slogan, as it aimed to shine a spotlight on those very important tenets. The euphoric faces dotted along the sands in thousands, revealed that it was a successful endeavour. The artists playing over the three days of the festival, also exemplified the tag line. Jason Derulo, Wiz Khalifa, Martin Garrix, Don Diablo, Timmy Trumpet and many more, flew in to Goa to support and carry this new venture to greater heights, along with India’s homegrown stars who shared the stage with equal conviction.

Three days, four stages and more than 70 acts at TIMEOUT 72 quite made the ideal combination of the comforts of a vacation immersed in music, dance, along with adventure, royal hospitality and gastronomic delights, unique to the belt. The audience base was wide and vibrant from teenagers to couples to families attending all days with gusto. The alluring decor was carefully orchestrated to truly capture the essence of the festival.

Dutch conjuror Don Diablo’s performance highlighted the Main Stage, but there were plenty of other magical moments throughout the day. The star-studded line-up captivated the 50,000-strong audience, with Justin Mylo, Lucas and Steve, Sem Vox, Third Party, reminding the assembled throngs why they have become three of the most beloved artists to ever perform on Indian shores. Earlier Aztec, Maultek X Probeat, Almost Famous, Zephyrtone had given the buzzing crowds the burst of energy they'd been craving.

German by birth and multi-instrumentalist, Prem Joshua & Band awed audiences at the Live Stage with their virtuosity and buoyancy to create a celestial experience that shall long outlive the classifications of genre or time with their crossover sound that was nestled at the cusp of Eastern tradition and Western innovation. Delhi-based singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, made music sound like a breath of fresh air and had attendees stop in their tracks with his folky, mellow songs about love, heartbreak, wanderlust, fantasy woven in with delicate guitar riffs. One of the sought-after artists in Bollywood, Papon brought the freshness of Assamese folk to the stage with the use atmospheric soundscapes in his set. Midival Pundtiz closed the Live Stage with a neat blend of bhangra, olds school jungle, electronica, and North Indian classical music.

Over to the Psy Stage, immersive visuals gave fans the perfect optical complement to the rhythmic psy-trance, progressive, and trance pulsing through oceanside air. And back to back set with DJ Shania’s set kicked in the pace for Liquidnoize's live tech house showcase and Starling's energetic, driving end to the day's proceedings, reminding the grooving crowd why the country's psychedelic trance scene is arguably the finest in the world. fresh progressive trance duo Coming Soon showed why they're among that psychedelic circuit's best-known acts, expertly sound tracking the beachside vibe, and Skazi proving once again why he's become an Israeli psychedelic trance legend.

The final day ended with plenty of smiles, heartfelt emotions, and just a few tears. World No. 1 DJ Martin Garrix concluded the three magical days on Vagator's beautiful landscape the only way he knows best with classic tunes that unified all the assembled music lovers for a bit of dance therapy. The fans stomped and raised hands and made the trademark dance music sign of heart shape for Martin including putting all their camera lights on at one go for him.

TIMEOUT 72 co-founder Aayush Mehta states, “The debut year of TIMEOUT 72 was memorable, musical and magical. We have a long-term plan to grow this festival year on year. And, with the support of The Goa Government, the fan community and our stakeholders who knows where the festival can go.”

Ushering in the post festival madness were the amazing after parties at the craziest clubs in town- LPK; Marbela Beach Resort with Murthovic, Qwiver, Greenage, GMONK, Las Olas with Kampai, Zephyrtone, Ryan Nogar, cocooning the speculator journey.

The festival reverberated by all sorts of bass-lines buoyed by the incessant energy of a crowd that were nothing but love, excitement and positivity.

Conceptualised by Sudarshan Entertainment World and Water Lemon Events, Jio Digital Life presents India’s leading multi-genre music festival TIMEOUT 72, powered by Integriti, in association with Kingfisher and VH1.