Rap legend Wiz Khalifa took India by storm at TIMEOUT 72, Goa on Day 2

MUMBAI: For the third day running, TIMEOUT 72 festival goers were unified and inspired by the uplifting melodies and irresistible beats flowing through Vagator's milky sands. It was a poignant reminder of music's incredible power to bring people together and build a community out of erstwhile strangers. Day 2 kicked it up a notch from Day 1, who knew that was even possible considering day one's crackling energy. Day 2 of TIMEOUT 72 restored the spirit of community to Goa's music landscape, bringing together music lovers of all colors, shapes, and sizes to celebrate the unity, love, and respect that define music.

Stellar sets from a number of different music genres pulsed through Vagator for ten unforgettable hours, beginning at 12 noon and ending at 10 pm with spectacular performances by Wiz Khalifa, Timmy Trumpet, Raja Kumari, Monica Dogra. The world's finest electronic artistes teared up the stage alongside their Indian counterparts to give Goa's music fans the spiritual music experience they've been craving.

Trance, drum & bass, house, techno, big room, hip hop -- Day 2 covered all these genres and more, unifying the crowds that converged at Vagator to celebrate music and the unique unifying feeling it creates. The energy was indescribable, and the audience welcomed the euphoria provided by fantastic music in a beachside setting.

The swarming Psy Stage had some superstars, both national and international, Bengaluru's Mrinal opened the day, leading to a stellar session by Delhi's favourite Vaeya followed with some harder rage with Israeli duo Symbolic melodic raggers. The stage capped with the ace Dutch psychedelic trance duo, GMS who ended the day with a monster techno set swallowed whole by an eager crowd.

An eclectic assortment of India's own indie artistes on the Live Stage also provided their own bits of magic. Kerala's acoustic folk/indie rockers When Chai Met Toast were the musical equivalent of a pinball game dishing out happy music. Guitar notes, vocals and drum beats did little joyous somersaults inside the heads of the fans that couldn’t stop showing off their swag moves on international Hip-Hop MOB Turn Up Squad’s modern interpretation of music and dance. The stage had already been set to perfection by the beautiful Monica Dogra and her ethereal, powerful voice, like a beacon in silver and white. Critically acclaimed songwriter and rapper Raja Kumari along with the face of Hip-hop in India, DIVINE (Gully Gang) showed their “BollyHood” prowess fusing rap and classical Indian sounds and ushering in the twilight shindig vibes. Personifying the phrase 'two's company', Punjabi folk electronica act Hari & Sukhmani delivered a fusion set, worthy of an encore. Contemporary Indie music's beats reached a new crescendo as even those not too fond of folk underground were seen swaying to the Indie- Electronic fusion of Hari's techno touch to Sukhmani's classical Sufi songs

The Main Stage was no less. Shivai blasted off with looping and sampling of his beatboxing while DJing a mix of bass, techno and Psy, which served as the perfect teaser to the future bass progressive DJ duo, Dual Drama while they left the mammoth audience mesmerized with their fusion of western percussion with Indian elements of music. The perfect accompaniment for the stage was the day's bass phenomena blasted off by Gurbax and MojoJojo, who primed the audience for the ever popular Wiz Khalifa and his anthems. Throw India's premier hip-hop/trap artiste, DJ SA in and it was a party no one was forgetting anytime soon. And yes, people were bungee-jumping, riding the ATVs and shopping their hearts out in true TIMEOUT72 holistic style. NERVO were the most balanced, beautifully in-sync duo who were the perfect headliners for Day 2. Australia’s number one house DJ, Timmy Trumpet made his debut Indian performance, enthralling the grooving crowd with his signature brand of playing live trumpet solos over electronic dance music tracks. It was sensual, cadenced and potent. Mumbai’s Shaan was right before them playing a set of his own productions with up-tempo electronic that had the ground shaking.

American rapper Wiz Khalifa blew up the Main Stage, performing some of his most celebrated songs and collaborations such as Black And Yellow, See You Again, and Payphone. The songs will live long in the hearts of the festival’s patrons. Wiz Khalifa seemed pleasantly surprised by the positive energy and immense love he got form his Indian fans, which made him invest more combustion to the stage. Between songs, the star delivered some meaningful messages, advising his fans to believe in themselves, do whatever they love to do and, pursue their dreams.

TIMEOUT 72 founder Vaishal Shah states, “The roots of Goa have travelled musically across the globe, transforming cultures and traditions with its nomadic vibe. TIMEOUT 72 helped people experience this vibe and a rich confluence of music and other art forms in a boutique environment. We are happy to have brought in substantial returns to the local economy and create business opportunities for the state of Goa. We are grateful to the fans, artists, crew, partners and sponsors and government for their relentless support. Our aim when we set out was to deliver a unique fan experience and today we have created history for a festival in its inaugural year.”

Grooving throngs of over a few thousands danced together on the Goan sands on Day 2 of TIMEOUT 72 with a promise in their eye to return for Day 3 to lose themselves under the Vagator sky as the festival kicks into higher gear tomorrow.

Ushering in the pre-grand finale spirit of the festival were the after parties at LPK with Meraki; Marbela Beach Resort with Calm Chor, Vinayaka and Audio Units; Turn Up The Squad, Lost Stories, Zaeden, NDS, Deej Sachin at Las Olas to keep the fans swaying to the music till the wee hours of the morning.

Conceptualised by Sudarshan Entertainment World and Water Lemon Events, Jio Digital Life presents India’s leading multi-genre music festival TIMEOUT 72, powered by Integriti, in association with Kingfisher and VH1.