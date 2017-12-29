RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  29 Dec 2017 18:47 |  By RnMTeam

Ola Sunburn Day 1: Witnessed the mystical performances by Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and Coone

MUMBAI: The 11th edition of Ola Sunburn Festival kick-started at the Oxford Golf Resort, Pune amidst the serene landscape of Lavale. The musical show raised its curtains for its loyalists from across the globe that wait for Sunburn's EDM treat to begin their new year.

Day one of the festival saw an astounding attendance of thousands of attendees pouring in from different parts of the world Ola Sunburn'17 truly opened its gates for its fans to experience a musical rollercoaster with astonishing ambiance and more.

The main attraction on Day one was the concluding act on the main stage, 'The Empire Of The Sun 2.0' which witnessed the power packed set of World No. 2 Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike as they pumped up the atmosphere by tuning in tracks like Complicated, Hook Up and many more to which the fans went crazy and grooved to their beats.  The 350 feet plus main stage started burgeoning with the crowd as the sun dropped.  Coone who set up the mood as he mesmerized the crowd by playing tracks from his label Dirty Workz. The Hard Dance Scene trumpet barrier indeed blew up the attendees with his music.

The Main Stage which has over 15,000 sq.ft of LEDs complete with pyros, SFX, lighting, state of the art AV, confetti’s, installations crafted by artists from all over the world making it the world’s largest stage and many other experiences for the fans. 

The festival created a world-class food experience, curated by Eat Play Love. Attendees were welcomed by the Aroma’s of fresh food cooked live and experienced the best of cuisines from Iconic local and national establishments along with culinary delights from around the world. For the first time, sunburn has a sit-down dining experience too, which gives the fans comfort to sit, eat and enjoy.

The other attractions were acts by MAD M.A.C. Akade, TALAMASCA who truly upped the ante on day 1 making people curious for day 2 of the festival.

Sunburn festival – Day 1 will be streamed live on multiple platforms including Facebook with state of the art technology, a multi-camera setup and live editing. The previous year saw a phenomenal response to the live stream with a reach of over 55 Million. 

Sunburn CEO Karan Singh said, “Given the promise to our fans in this new decade, we moved to a new venue surrounded by the breathtaking view of nature around the festival area. The venue with its natural charm and greenery has attracted more people than we had expected, the accessibility and connectivity to the Oxford Golf Resort has played a major role. The entertainment has just begun and it is astonishing to see the crowd on the first day. We have three more days to go, things look promising and we expect a record-breaking attendance over the coming three days leading up to the New Years Eve.“

Fans can expect a world-class experience with on-site luxury camping options, food courts, experience zones, flea markets, chill zones among other things.

Tags
Ola Sunburn Festival Oxford Golf Resort Pune Lavale facebook Complicated Hook Up Dimitri Vegas Like Mike The Empire Of The Sun 2.0 Dirty Workz Coone Karan Singh
Related news
Press Releases | 27 Dec 2017

Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and Steve Aoki giveaway new collaboration for Christmas

MUMBAI: When Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and Steve Aoki first combined forces for the most epic super group 3 Are Legend in dance music, fans knew that expectations for main stage live spectacles and in studio tracks that slay would be more than surpassed.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Dec 2017

SoCheers wins the digital mandate for Sunburn Festival 2017

MUMBAI: SoCheers Infotech – a recently turned full-fledged marketing agency has won digital creative duties for Sunburn festival 2017 – Asia’s biggest Music Festival by Percept Live to be held between 28 – 31 December 2017 in Lavale, Pune.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Dec 2017

Countdown to Vodafone Rangasangeet 2017 winner announcement begins

MUMBAI: The Grand Finale of the eighth edition of ‘Vodafone Rangasangeet 2017’ will be held on 16 December 2017 in the august presence of eminent Marathi Theatre and Film personalities at Balgandharva Rangamandir. Overall 13 teams across six centres viz.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Dec 2017

Bacardi NH7 Weekender announces 2017 Art and Design Exhibit Festival in Pune

MUMBAI: Five artists selected from over 170 entries will present installations around this year’s theme, ‘Your Happy Place’.

read more
Press Releases | 15 Nov 2017

Bacardi NH7 Weekender announces date-wise lineup for Pune

MUMBAI: India’s largest multi-genre music festival, Bacardí NH7 Weekender, returns to its hometown, Pune this 8-10 December. The 2017 edition of the festival’s home city will take place at a new venue, Mahalakshmi Lawns, Nagar Road.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart
BARC, 9xM

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remaineread more

News
Kamala Mills fire shuts down Radio Mirchi office

MUMBAI: A major fire broke in Kamala Mills Compound last night at Lower Parel.read more

News
Three FM stations participated in 'United for Mall of Amritsar'

MUMBAI: Every radio station teaches its listeners a good cause.read more

News
Tata Sky to bring Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to small screens

MUMBAI: Leading DTH provider Tata Sky has tied up with Ola Sunburn Festival 2017 to bring the exread more

Press Releases
Budweiser Experiences launches its first ever TVC in India
Budweiser

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences today announced the launch of their first ever TVC in India Let Youread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group