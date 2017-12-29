Ola Sunburn Day 1: Witnessed the mystical performances by Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and Coone

MUMBAI: The 11th edition of Ola Sunburn Festival kick-started at the Oxford Golf Resort, Pune amidst the serene landscape of Lavale. The musical show raised its curtains for its loyalists from across the globe that wait for Sunburn's EDM treat to begin their new year.

Day one of the festival saw an astounding attendance of thousands of attendees pouring in from different parts of the world Ola Sunburn'17 truly opened its gates for its fans to experience a musical rollercoaster with astonishing ambiance and more.

The main attraction on Day one was the concluding act on the main stage, 'The Empire Of The Sun 2.0' which witnessed the power packed set of World No. 2 Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike as they pumped up the atmosphere by tuning in tracks like Complicated, Hook Up and many more to which the fans went crazy and grooved to their beats. The 350 feet plus main stage started burgeoning with the crowd as the sun dropped. Coone who set up the mood as he mesmerized the crowd by playing tracks from his label Dirty Workz. The Hard Dance Scene trumpet barrier indeed blew up the attendees with his music.

The Main Stage which has over 15,000 sq.ft of LEDs complete with pyros, SFX, lighting, state of the art AV, confetti’s, installations crafted by artists from all over the world making it the world’s largest stage and many other experiences for the fans.

The festival created a world-class food experience, curated by Eat Play Love. Attendees were welcomed by the Aroma’s of fresh food cooked live and experienced the best of cuisines from Iconic local and national establishments along with culinary delights from around the world. For the first time, sunburn has a sit-down dining experience too, which gives the fans comfort to sit, eat and enjoy.

The other attractions were acts by MAD M.A.C. Akade, TALAMASCA who truly upped the ante on day 1 making people curious for day 2 of the festival.

Sunburn festival – Day 1 will be streamed live on multiple platforms including Facebook with state of the art technology, a multi-camera setup and live editing. The previous year saw a phenomenal response to the live stream with a reach of over 55 Million.

Sunburn CEO Karan Singh said, “Given the promise to our fans in this new decade, we moved to a new venue surrounded by the breathtaking view of nature around the festival area. The venue with its natural charm and greenery has attracted more people than we had expected, the accessibility and connectivity to the Oxford Golf Resort has played a major role. The entertainment has just begun and it is astonishing to see the crowd on the first day. We have three more days to go, things look promising and we expect a record-breaking attendance over the coming three days leading up to the New Years Eve.“

Fans can expect a world-class experience with on-site luxury camping options, food courts, experience zones, flea markets, chill zones among other things.