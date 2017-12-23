'Pattom' music video captures the spirit of travel explorers

MUMBAI: The new music video Pattom capturing the spirit of travel explorers, with its enchanting visuals and melodious track, has become hit on YouTube. In less than two days, the video garnered more than 60,000 views. Job Kurian has provided the vocals to the song composed by Juevin Singh. Lyrics were written by Niranjana RK.

Pattom is about the wanderer, the adventure-seeker, the bohemian inside all of us. As a kite does the skies, he roams the earth. And just as the kite, he too is anchored to his roots. The source of his eternal search, his centre point, will always be by his side as the memory of his mentor.

Shot mainly in Leh, the video is directed by Gopikrishnan S Kurup. Anandu Chandrasabu has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by Sreeram. Bharat Sree, Sudheer Babu and George E Saju have acted in the video. Bharat Sree A S has produced the music video under the banner of Bharat Film Factory. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

Click to view the song here: