Press Release |  23 Dec 2017

David Guetta and Afrojack's 'Dirty Sexy Money' gets the remix treatment

MUMBAI: David Guetta's latest collab with Afrojack, Charli XCX and French Montana is a match made in dancefloor heaven, and Dirty Sexy Money is unexpectedly blowing up the world over right now.

“The moment you hear it, you wanna put it on repeat,” said Billboard, and judging by the 40 million plays it’s picked up since release, there’s a lot of rewinds going on. In the week that the official video drops comes the announcement of a killer remix package that’s due out just before Christmas.

KIIDA kicks of proceedings with a hard tribal beat which builds intro a frenzied crescendo of squeaking, bleeping synths with some of that Dirty Dutch flavour informing its style. Canada’s ‘electronic Caribbean’ duo Banx + Ranx take the track to a sunnier place with a dancehall-flavoured lilt and sunny reggae flavours abounding. Barong Family / Mad Decent talent Cesqeaux creates a brilliantly arranged romper that takes a slo-mo reggaeton beat as its backbone and builds all manner of crazy action around it before morphing into a hard-edge trap vibe. Spinnin’ Records artists Mesto and Joe Stone round things off, with the former creating a fizzing slice of electro / indie-dance and the latter crafting a deliriously happy piano house anthem that’s backed by joyous, bouncing synth refrains.

The momentous live debut of Dirty Sexy Money at the MTV VMAs in November ensured the track got off to the biggest of all starts, and with further praise from the likes of Spin.com it’s gone down as another massive hit for Guetta and his sparring partner Afrojack.

