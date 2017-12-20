RadioandMusic
Press Release |  20 Dec 2017 21:10 |  By RnMTeam

Hayley Orrantia to hit the road with Strong, Sweet, And Southern Tour

MUMBAI: Star of ABC’s hit sitcom, The Goldbergs, Hayley Orrantia, will be going on the road in the spring of 2018 for the first-time-ever with the Strong, Sweet & Southern Tour. Hayley has been hard at work continuing her country/pop music career and cannot wait to perform for all the fans that have supported her along the way.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get a chance to meet everyone and share music that has been deeply inspired by this wild last year of my life,” says Hayley.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and personally thanking the fans who have followed my musical journey from the beginning and those who have found me through The Goldbergs. 2018 will be Strong, Sweet & a little Southern.”

Tickets for the Strong, Sweet & Southern Tour will go on-sale on Friday, 22 December.

