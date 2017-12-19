Sara Evans partners with CMT for its Next Women of Country Tour

MUMBAI: ACM and CMA Award-winning country music star Sara Evans has partnered with CMT for its 4th annual Next Women of Country Tour in 2018. CMT Next Women of Country presents Sara Evans All The Love Tour featuring RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr launches 12 February 2017 in New York City with fifteen shows from coast to coast. Special guests RaeLynn of Lonely Call, Love Triangle fame and Kalie Shorr Fight Like A Girl, Two Hands fame are among the impressive roster of CMT’s ‘Next Women of Country’ artists.

“We are thrilled to announce our 4th annual ‘Next Women of Country’ Tour and partner with the amazing Sara Evans,” said Leslie Fram, SVP of Music Strategy & Talent, CMT. “This tour was created to give emerging female artists a stage to play on and this year we are proud to welcome RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr.”

“I absolutely love that CMT champions female artists with the Next Women of Country Tour and am so honored to be headlining it in 2018,” said Sara. “I can’t wait to hit the road with RaeLynn and Kalie. They are both incredible singers, songwriters, and overall artists and we’re going to have a blast.”

Tickets and VIP packages for the CMT Next Women of Country presents Sara Evans All The Love Tour featuring RaeLynn and Kalie Shorr go on sale beginning Friday, 22 December 2017 at 10 am (local time).

