Epwhurd brings old school to the new age with 'Function'

MUMBAI: If one were to flash back to dance music at the turn of the decade, they'd find that synthesized electro-house and wobbling bass ruled the airwaves on the harder end of the spectrum, a sound that has since evolved into what we now know as bass house, future bass and more. Bringing a vintage flair to the modern era, Ephwurd teamed up with Oneeva for their new single Function, a trippy, bass-driven journey featuring the vocals of Oneeva's Natalie Kyoko Waters, whose silky and emotive voice evokes memories of trance classics. Function lets Waters's song shine through before its wobbling bassline kicks in, layered with serrated electro synths and effervescent melodies. With lyrics that hint at technology malfunction, the track is a plays with the intersection of humanity and artificial intelligence, all the while being a guaranteed dance floor slayer.

Function is the third track out on Eph'd Up Records, the latest expansion of Datsik and Bais Haus' growing Ephwurd empire, following Phunky Beats (featuring Jvst Say Yes) and Money (featuring Fatman Scoop) earlier this year. Since making their notable debut as an anonymous duo in 2015, Ephwurd have been shaking dancefloors around the globe with their signature bass-house sound, yet always evolving. Their collaboration with Oneeva, which is comprised of producer Antonio Fioravanti and vocalist Natalie Kyoko Waters, represents a foray into new musical territory as they begin to bring up-and-coming talent to their own imprint. Drawing their inspiration from artists such as Nero and Feed Me, Oneeva is a winning fit for Ephwurd's brand identity. Epwhurd just rounded out the year with a takeover of LA's Belasco Theater, so we can't wait to see what is in store in 2018 for these aces of bass.