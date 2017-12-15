Zee Music Company releases 'Sunn Le Zara'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Sun Le Zara, from an upcoming horror film 1921. This track is sung by Arnab Dutta, while music is given by Harish Sagane and lyrics are penned by Shakeel Azmi.

Sunn Le Zara will soothe your ears, while Arnab Dutta’s voice stands out in the song. One track tune is given to the song, while the piano tunes will definitely keep lingering in your ears.

A Vikram Bhatt film 1921, starring Karan Kundra and Zareen Khan is set to release on 12 January 2018.

Check the song here: