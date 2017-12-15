Arijit Singh's homecoming concert this Christmas Eve

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Arijit Singh is all set to woo audiences in Kolkata as he kick-starts the first ever ten City India Tour on 24 December 2017 at New Town Eco Park, 6:30 pm onwards. This Christmas Eve unwind and soak in the festive extravaganza as Royal Stag Mega Music Arijit Singh Live in Concert- MTV India Tour Powered by Wizcraft marks its ten - city footprint with the city of joy.

The tour will feature the singer in the lead showcasing his best music- his biggest hits and a special surprise element as well. The concert series, an initiative of GiMA Concerts, is slated to begin on Arijit’s home-turf, Kolkata and will then be held across major cities right up till March 2018. The singer, who has captured the hearts of over millions across the world, is all set to take the nation by storm with his chartbusters. Fans will be able to get their tickets exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s largest online entertainment ticketing brand.

With a staggering fan base growing every year worldwide, the Soul of Bollywood, Arijit Singh has sung over 150 tracks, won more than 50 popular awards and has been recognized as the most-heard artiste for four consecutive years.

Commenting on the occasion, Arijit Singh said, “I am extremely excited to begin my first integrated and exclusive India tour in Kolkata. This is home turf for me since I was born in Murshidabad, and I look forward to an amazing performance on Christmas Eve. This journey along with GiMA & MTV will definitely be an incredible experience for me.”

Wizcraft International director & co-founder Sabbas Joseph said, “Wizcraft International has always endeavored to bring forth artistes, and concepts that are unique and larger than life concerts witnessed never before. We are glad to present a series of live concerts under the aegis of GiMA concerts in partnership with Viacom18’s MTV with the reigning superstar, Arijit Singh, which also happens to be his first national tour. These concerts are scheduled in the ten cities across the nation with an aim to bring the superstar closer to his mammoth fan base. We look forward to entertaining audiences with the best of his music.”

Viacom18 COO Raj Nayak added, "MTV has always been a pioneer where music programming is concerned. Be it introducing India to music television to creating the biggest ever music formats shows such as MTV Unplugged, Coke Studio@MTV, MTV Spoken Word and many more. This is the one brand that not only understands music but is also the ultimate word on the youth and is always in tune with what they like. A multicity concert with one of the most celebrated young singers of today, Arijit Singh ticks all the right boxes for us and who better than Wizcraft to execute such a fantastic initiative at such a grand scale. All I can say is, what you see is just the beginning of perhaps a new phenomenon where artist tours are concerned. Just remember MTV brought it to you first!”

BookMyShow head- events (Business Development) Kumar Razdan said, “BookMyShow has been playing an integral part in bringing some of the best live musical experiences to fans across the country. We are now excited to be working with Wizcraft International and GiMA concerts to bring Arijit Singh’s first mega national tour to entertain the audiences. Arijit Singh, with his soulful melodies, has struck a chord with millions of fans in India making him the voice of this generation. As the official ticketing partner for this ten-city tour, we are committed to ensure a transparent, safe and constant opportunity to his fans to get enchanted by his music and are determined to make this event a phenomenal success.”

Royal Stag Mega Music Arijit Singh Live In Concert - The MTV India Tour Produced by Wizcraft Entertainment International and TM Talent Management will reach out to every major Indian city. Through Viacom18’s leading brands such as MTV, MTV Beats, Colors and Rishtey, audiences will be engaged till the very end when a special broadcast that captures the best moments of the tour will be shared on the platforms.