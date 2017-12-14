Luis Fonsi continues to revolutionize global charts with his new single 'Echame La Culpa'

MUMBAI: It is safe to say that the 5x Latin Grammy winner and 3x Grammy nominee Luis Fonsi has revolutionized the charts around the world with not one, but two infectious, hard-to-resist singles, the global phenomenon Despacito and the newest obsession Échame La Culpa with global superstar Demi Lovato.

Fonsi becomes the third Latin performer in history to chart two Spanish-language titles in the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100 and takes over two of the Top 3 positions at Billboard Hot Latin Songs with Échame La Culpa and Despacito.

“Fonsi was given the title of 2017's ‘Sexiest Chart-Topper’ by People, and after hearing his angelic voice once again in Échame La Culpa and watching him break it down in the video, we couldn't agree more. It really seems like Fonsi's purpose this year was to keep reminding us that 2017 wasn't all bad, and we're so thankful for him.”-Refinery 29

"Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato's video for Échame La Culpa is Caliente!!!" - Latina

Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato's new song Échame La Culpa is total fire - Watch out Despacito. - Hollywood Life

Échame La Culpa debuted at # 1 on Billboard Latin Digital Songs Sales and # 3 on Hot Latin Songs chart and Latin Streaming Songs and entered Spotify's Top 20 Global.

The single, which a few weeks ago debuted at # 1 in more than 30 countries, has certified 3x Platinum in US-Latin (RIAA).

The video for the song has reached more than 240 million views on YouTube just a few weeks after its debut.

