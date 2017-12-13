Red Bull Music to celebrate 15 years of 'The Bunker in India' in January 2018

MUMBAI: Two-city tour will travel to Mumbai and Bangalore and features lectures and showcases with DJ and founder of The Bunker, Bryan Kasenic, resident DJ Mike Servito and producer Antenes, among other activities.

December 2017: One of North America’s most iconic techno parties, The Bunker, heads to India for a two-city tour in January 2018. 17 to 21 January Red Bull Music Presents 15 Years of Bunker which is a celebration of 15 years of the one of NYC’s most well-known and loved parties. The two-city tour will celebrate The Bunker’s long-standing relationship with techno with several activities: Red Bull Music Academy lecture with Bryan Kasenic and Studio Science session with Antenes, followed by a showcase at Famous Studios on 19 January , and another showcase in Bangalore on 21 January , as well as India’s first Red Bull Radio episode of The Bunker featuring Mumbai-based producer-DJs Bhish and Chabb.

The tour features DJ, the founder and curator of The Bunker, Bryan Kasenic, alongside Brooklyn-based DJ and resident at The Bunker, Mike Servito, and another The Bunker artist, Antenes, also a producer and synth maker.

In the past, Red Bull Music Academy has brought down dance music icons like Modeselektor, Kode9, Hudson Mohawke and, more recently, Soichi Terada, whose India tour in August 2017 showcased rare Japanese music from video games. 15 Years of The Bunker shines the spotlight on an institution that began in 2003 as a techno party, and has since grown into a record label and a collaborative community, fostered by Bryan Kasenic at its helm. This tour is being planned in association with Indian promoters Regenerate.

Red Bull Music presents 15 Years of Bunker: 17-21 January The Bunker, since it started in 2003, has been a storied night of musical exploration in New York City. The adventurous electronic music line ups which bring together fringe artists who also know how to move a dance floor made the party legendary amongst NYC cognoscenti.

As one of the first American party promoters to focus on playing host to underground, avant garde European electronic musicians and DJs, The Bunker New York eventually became a record label and several years ago began hosting its own showcases at clubs around the world.

At the heart of The Bunker’s success and gradual evolution is founder and creator, Bryan Kasenic, who is also a DJ and Red Bull Radio host. Bryan’s taste runs the gamut of intellectually and artistically provocative sounds, and The Bunker has built its own reputation on the strength of its left-field bookings and dedication to New York’s experimental electronic music scene.

Accompanying Bryan will be The Bunker resident, and one of Detroit and New York’s best kept secrets, Mike Servito. Known for his transcendental closing sets, Mike Servito has slowly but surely caught the fascination of music heads around the world for his blend of deepest house music cuts with the hardest techno.

Antenes or Lori Napoleon is an integral part of the Brooklyn DIY scene, and is a highly-respected DJ, producer and synth artist, and will be part of Red Bull Music Academy Studio Science session in Mumbai on 17 January. She will also put out new music on The Bunker’s label in early 2018.