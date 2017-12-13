Parekh & Singh and Parvaaz to perform live at AWESTRUNG

MUMBAI: High Street Phoenix is all set to end the year 2017 with smashing performances at this month’s AWESTRUNG. Get mesmerized by the Dream Pop Band- Parekh and Singh while Parvaaz will leave you awestruck with their unique combination of Kashmiri and Urdu songs amalgamated with Progressive Rock Music.

The renowned band Parvaaz is a contemporary Indian music band whose four members have assimilated several international progressive/psychedelic rock influences but their own expression has a rootedness that makes their sound unique. They sing mostly in Kashmiri and Urdu and their own line-up reflects the diversity they come from.

Khalid Ahamed (vocals), Mir Kashif Iqbal (backing vocal + guitars), Sachin Banandur (drums) and Fidel Dsouza (bass) constitute the Bangalore- based rock group. The band has so far released an EP titled Behosh in 2012 and the full length critically acclaimed album titled Baran in 2014. The band also released a live DVD titled Transitions in 2016 and is currently working on their second LP. Currently the band has been working on new material; their new album should enter pre-production early next year. Their song Beparvah will be a part of an upcoming movie ‘Vodka Diaries’ which will release in 2018.

The Kolkata based, Parekh & Singh are an Indian dream pop duo consisting of Nischay Parekh (vocals, guitar, synths) and Jivraj Singh (drums, electronics). The band released an album, Ocean, independently in 2013. The band re-released Ocean under their new name in October 2016 on Peacefrog, a British indie label. Parekh & Singh re-released the single I Love You Baby, I Love You Doll. Its music video features an aesthetic influenced by the American film director Wes Anderson. It has since garnered over 1,000,000 views on YouTube, considered to be a significant feat for an Indian indie band. Two more singles were released from the album: Philosophize in November 2016, and Ghost in May 2017.

On hosting the monthly musical property AWESTRUNG, The Phoenix Mills Limited president (West) Rajendra Kalkar said, “Awestrung is a platform where we have hosted the best of music performances. We believe in experimenting with different music genres that we can offer to our patrons. With bands Like Parvaaz and Parekh & Singh we are surely widening our horizons to bring in the variety and the best at High Street Phoenix. ”