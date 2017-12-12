RadioandMusic
Press Release |  12 Dec 2017 19:56 |  By RnMTeam

Mangal Suvarnan’s official remix for 'Consideration' by R&B icon Rihanna

MUMBAI: Mangal Suvarnan, the 27-year old electronic and acoustic music producer, DJ, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist has dropped an official remix for Barbadian songstress Rihanna’s hit single Consideration from her latest album Anti.

A milestone achievement of the Dubai-based artist, the remix release reinforces Mangal’s standing as ‘the one to watch out for’. The track which released on Friday, 8 December 2017, has already received rave reviews, garnering over 65, 000 plays in three days on music streaming service Spotify. The song was released on Westbury Road Entertainment LLC and will be distributed by Roc Nation Records, an entertainment company founded by one of the best-selling musicians of all time JAY-Z.

The track itself showcases elements of Mangal’s signature style featuring the bansuri (Indian flute) and is one of the most melody-rich remixes on the remix package. Speaking about the release, he says, “This may be one of my biggest releases so far, and I am very excited and humbled to be the only Indian to release a track on the remix package.”

He adds, “Unlike my original productions, I polar reverse the mood of the track in any given remix. For example, if the song is sombre, the remix is very ‘happy’. And if the track has a happy connotation, I reverse it to make it sound dark and gritty. Fortunately for me, ‘Consideration’ is a very soulful and gorgeous track. Working on it was really fun.”

And artists and repertoire official from the label stated that the remix is great, while Mangal’s manager Eric Van Der Kwast says, “With an EP release on dance music label Armada Records in September, Mangal’s music has definitely come a long way this year.”

He adds, “Signing off 2017 with this melody-rich remix of Consideration by Rihanna ft. Sza, the acceptance of his signature style is witness to the fact that the world needs more melody- makers like Mangal.” Eric confirms that there is much more to come from house Suvarnan in 2018.

Mangal has previously had releases on dance music labels such as Armada Music (co-founded by Armin Van Burren), Mixmash (Laidback Luke), Anjunabeats (Above & Beyond), Enhanced (Tritonal), and much more.

Mangal's main style of music is melodic progressive/electro house. With influences from his upbringing in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, Mangal adds nuances of the traditional Indian bansuri and the Irish tin-whistle in most of his tracks. Coupled with the acoustic guitar, these two sounds are elementary to his production style.

Mangal intends to move towards Indian shores for his next project, producing tunes for an upcoming Malayalam film names Who directed by Ajay Devaloka.

Watch the song:

