EDEN debuts the video for new track 'CRASH'

MUMBAI: Dublin-based singer, writer, producer and emerging phenomenon EDEN releases second single Crash from forthcoming debut album Vertigo – released 19 January 2017, on Astralwerks/Virgin EMI.

The 21-year-old musician, otherwise known as Jonathon Ng, has released the second single, Crash, coming on the heels of his recent release, Gold - itself just shy of 3M plays on Spotify since its release last month.

From the bedroom of his childhood home, Ng cultivated a large online following and his EP debut with End Credits in August 2015 amassed an astonishing 120M viral streams. A jack-of-all-trades who writes, plays, and produces all of his music and plays multiple instruments onstage, Ng would also direct, film, and edit his videos himself.

EDEN also heads to the UK and Europe in April next year (all UK and European dates below) to support the release - following outstanding and rapid ticket sales, all but three venues have needed upgrades.

The lead single from previous I think you think too much of me EP, Sex was picked up by none other than the cult superstar Lorde who wrote on his FB wall how much she was moved by it. Meanwhile, Consequence of Sound would hail it a “Vulnerable synth-tinted pop track that’s about so much more than what’s happening between the sheets.” Pigeons & Planes called second single, ‘drugs' “Another strong showing from this emerging talent.” The four main tracks on I think you think too much of mehave gone on to rack up over 50M streams on Spotify with the EP hitting #1 on iTunes Alternative Charts, and #2 on Billboard’s Heatseeker chart.

“Even when I’m writing, I don’t feel like I’m actually creating anything,” he says. “It’s more like I’m uncovering something that’s already there. Like how an archaeologist doesn’t create a fossil — they’re just finding it and uncovering it, and maybe rearranging it if it’s broken. Releasing this body of work is terrifying and exciting and overwhelming for me. A lot of it is so personal. This album is not a coming-of-age story, but it caused one.”

Watch the song 'Crash':