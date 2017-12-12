RadioandMusic
Press Release |  12 Dec 2017 19:54 |  By RnMTeam

A$AP Ferg announces headlining 'Mad Man' tour kicking

MUMBAI: Harlem Hood Pope, A$AP Ferg is set to bring his high energy live show on the headlining Mad Man tour to cities throughout North America this spring. Kicking off 28 February 2017 at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, the tour will make stops in major cities including Chicago, Austin, Seattle, Los Angeles and more before concluding at New York City’s Terminal 5 on 14 April 2017 for a homecoming show. The tour will feature direct support Denzel Curry and IDK. Tickets are available to the general public now.

Ferg embarks on the Mad Man tour in support of his latest release Still Striving,  which was released during A$AP Mob’s month of AGWEST earlier this year via A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records.  The critically acclaimed mixtape “exudes the kind of casual swagger that only the best rappers are able to master…” according to The New Yorker, with “explosive…levels of energy” describes VIBE and High Snobiety proclaims “with grit, guts, and heart, he’s always been one to be ahead of the curve – not riding the wave.”

Still Striving features Ferg’s hit single, Plain Jane, which has been streamed over 100 million times worldwide. The track is currently rising on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is taking over radio, nearing top 10 on the Urban chart and top 15 on the Rhythmic radio chart.

