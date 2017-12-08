RadioandMusic
Press Release |  08 Dec 2017 14:40 |  By RnMTeam

Pioneering Alt-electro Rock Band Pentagram announce their return

MUMBAI: Early pioneers of indie in the country, Pentagram announce their return to the stage with a headlining performance at Bacardi NH7 Weekender on the 10th of December 2017. Vishal Dadlani, Randolph Correia, Shiraz Bhattacharya and Papal Mane churned out four genre non-conforming records over their career, including the hugely popular Bloodywood (2011), with hit singles such as Lovedrug Climbdown, Nocturne and Tomorrow’s Decided. Their return, with a headlining set at Bacardi NH7 Weekender is big news for fans of indie and alternative music, as Pentagram has always been in the vanguard of that scene.

 After performing for two decades, the band announced a sudden indefinite hiatus late 2014, disappointing long-term fans across the country. The announcement followed their highly-acclaimed MTV Unplugged episode and an incendiary gig at the Red Bull Tour Bus show in October that year. Loyal fans have keenly awaited any sense of a reunion ever since. While Pentagram remained friends, these requests were brushed off by the band with no hints of a comeback. As suddenly, the band announced their return to the scene in which they have always been frontrunners, with the announcement that they are to play a gig within mere weeks. Ardent fans have since been looking to the band for cues that they’re here to stay.

Pentagram frontman Vishal Dadlani says, “We’ve stayed close, through our time off. Of course, we still have moments where we can't stand each other, but for most of the time, we're just as much a bunch of goofs out for a good time, as we've always been. Think of the NH7 show as a tester. For us, as well as the newer audiences that haven't gotten to know us yet. We need to know where we stand, given the way life has changed in 3 years. We're gonna play hard, and have us a party, like we always do. And then, once we take that first step, we’ll re-learn how to walk.”

The band have left hints of a new album early 2018, as well as additional shows across the year, as they return to being the explosive, visionary forerunners of the indie scene.

Tags
Vishal Dadlani Randolph Correia Shiraz Bhattacharya Papal Mane NH7 MTV Unplugged Pentagram Bollywood
