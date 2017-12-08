Monica Dogra, Divine and Raja Kumari join TIMEOUT72 line-up

MUMBAI: With less than a month to go, the much awaited music festival, TIMEOUT72 which is scheduled to be held at Vagator, Goa on the 27, 28 and 29 of December 2017 has unveiled its entire artiste line-up. The event which is pegged to be one of India’s most intrinsic and diverse multi-genre music festival promises to enthral all categories of festival goers with its flawless selection of artistes.

The Main Stage “Majoris” will include Jason Derulo, Wiz Khalifa, Martin Garrix, Don Diablo, Timmy Trumpet, NERVO, Lucas & Steve, Sem Vox, Third Party, Zaeden, Lost Stories, Shaan, Justin Mylo, Varun Khullar, DJ SA, Carnivore, Sickflip, Su Real, Candice Redding, Gioli & Assia, Shivai, Dual Drama, Gurbax, MojoJojo, Aztec, MaultekXProbeat, Almost Famous, and Zephyrtone.

The Psy Stage “Eximius,” headlined by Vini Vici, will also feature Coming Soon, Skazi, Symbolic, GMS, Jay Ramani, Starlab, Ritmo, Mrinal, Vaeya, Rave Nine, Liquidnoize, and Starling.

The Live Stage “Proximus” will host RajaKumari + Divine, Monica Dogra, Lucky Ali, Papon, Midival Punditz, Hari & Sukhmani, The Local Train, Prateek Kuhad, Advaita, Parvaaz, Prem Joshua & Band, and When Chai Met Toast. Also don’t miss the international hip hop dance group Turn Up Squad on this stage!

Lyricist and songwriter Monica Dogra states,” I cannot wait to play TIMEOUT72. First of all the line-up looks completely insane, second of all Wiz Khalifa is going to love my new sound, third of all Goa is where I want to be in December - the atmosphere is paradise.”

Grammy Award-nominated Indian American singer-songwriter Raja Kumari adds on, “I'm so excited to be performing at TIMEOUT72. Goa is one of my favorite cities. I can't get enough of the people, the food, and the views. Can't wait to enjoy the performances from all the incredible line-up and am all set to make the crowds go Ra Pa Pum Pum!"

TIMEOUT72 director Argha Chatterjee states, “It remains our persistent endeavor to deliver the best in live entertainment to our fans. We are very excited to have such thrilling names on our line-up and we are looking forward to creating history in the music festival industry.”

For a festival in its’ inaugural year it is quite creditable that the promoters, Water Lemon Events LLP and Sudarshan Entertainment World have been successful in roping in creditable names in the business.

Apart from delivering some eclectic music, the festival has also been packed in with numerous attractions such as adventure sports, grub stations, karaoke bars, flea markets to entertain family going audiences.