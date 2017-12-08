RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  08 Dec 2017 20:24 |  By RnMTeam

Monica Dogra, Divine and Raja Kumari join TIMEOUT72 line-up

MUMBAI: With less than a month to go, the much awaited music festival, TIMEOUT72 which is scheduled to be held at Vagator, Goa on the 27, 28 and 29 of December 2017 has unveiled its entire artiste line-up. The event which is pegged to be one of India’s most intrinsic and diverse multi-genre music festival promises to enthral all categories of festival goers with its flawless selection of artistes.

The Main Stage “Majoris” will include Jason Derulo, Wiz Khalifa, Martin Garrix, Don Diablo, Timmy Trumpet, NERVO, Lucas & Steve, Sem Vox, Third Party, Zaeden, Lost Stories, Shaan, Justin Mylo, Varun Khullar, DJ SA, Carnivore, Sickflip, Su Real, Candice Redding, Gioli & Assia, Shivai, Dual Drama, Gurbax, MojoJojo, Aztec, MaultekXProbeat, Almost Famous, and Zephyrtone.

The Psy Stage “Eximius,” headlined by Vini Vici, will also feature Coming Soon, Skazi, Symbolic, GMS, Jay Ramani, Starlab, Ritmo, Mrinal, Vaeya, Rave Nine, Liquidnoize, and Starling.

The Live Stage “Proximus” will host RajaKumari + Divine, Monica Dogra, Lucky Ali, Papon, Midival Punditz, Hari & Sukhmani, The Local Train, Prateek Kuhad, Advaita, Parvaaz, Prem Joshua & Band, and When Chai Met Toast. Also don’t miss the international hip hop dance group Turn Up Squad on this stage!

Lyricist and songwriter Monica Dogra states,” I cannot wait to play TIMEOUT72. First of all the line-up looks completely insane, second of all Wiz Khalifa is going to love my new sound, third of all Goa is where I want to be in December - the atmosphere is paradise.”

Grammy Award-nominated Indian American singer-songwriter Raja Kumari adds on, “I'm so excited to be performing at TIMEOUT72. Goa is one of my favorite cities. I can't get enough of the people, the food, and the views. Can't wait to enjoy the performances from all the incredible line-up and am all set to make the crowds go Ra Pa Pum Pum!"

TIMEOUT72 director Argha Chatterjee states, “It remains our persistent endeavor to deliver the best in live entertainment to our fans. We are very excited to have such thrilling names on our line-up and we are looking forward to creating history in the music festival industry.”

For a festival in its’ inaugural year it is quite creditable that the promoters, Water Lemon Events LLP and Sudarshan Entertainment World have been successful in roping in creditable names in the business.

Apart from delivering some eclectic music, the festival has also been packed in with numerous attractions such as adventure sports, grub stations, karaoke bars, flea markets to entertain family going audiences.

Tags
Monica Dogra Divine Raja Kumari TIMEOUT72 Jason Derulo Wiz Khalifa Martin Garrix Don Diablo Timmy Trumpet Nervo
Related news
Press Releases | 04 Dec 2017

Don Diablo releases VIP mix Of 'Take Her Place'

MUMBAI: Having teased the track online earlier this month, speculation has been rife as to who could be the mystery producer behind the track? Now Don has finally put the rumours to bed as he reveals it as in fact his very own VIP mix.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Nov 2017

Don Diablo reveals official music video 'Take Her Place'

MUMBAI: With hit collaboration Take Her Place featuring A R I Z O N A already racking up over five million streams on Spotify alone just over three weeks on from its release, Don Diablo has now unveiled the sublime accompanying official music video.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Nov 2017

NGHTMRE teams up with PnB Rock and Wiz Khalifa for 'TTM'

MUMBAI: NGHTMRE has joined forces with Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock on TTM, which is a track on PnB Rock's new album Catch These Vibes out on Warner Music.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Nov 2017

Don Diablo announces 'Future' US tour

MUMBAI: As this year draws to a close, Dutch titan Don Diablo is looking ahead to 2018 and what promises to be yet another monumental year for the multi-talented DJ/Producer.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Nov 2017

Breezer Vivid Shuffle celebrates hip-hop dance festival grand finale

MUMBAI: Breezer and Only Much Louder have come together to build the ultimate platform for hip-hop: Breezer Vivid Shuffle, hip-hop dance festival.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Source Audio launches PodcastMusic.com which provides hassle-free music licensing for podcasts

MUMBAI: Source Audio has announced the launch of PodcastMusic.com.read more

Press Releases
B4U Music champion The UK Asian Urban Talent 'In The Mix'

MUMBAI: B4U Music are thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new show titled In The Mixread more

News
9X Jalwa launches morning show 'Ask Mona'

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa will be airing morning request show titled Ask Mona.read more

News
Indranil SenGupta moves out of Viacom 18
,

MUMBAI: Indranil SenGupta, associate vice president, business head - Non-Music IPs, brand and B2read more

Press Releases
Gaana becomes the first music streaming app to cross 50 million users

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music app, announced that it has crossed 50 million monthly activread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group