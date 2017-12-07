Vh1 Supersonic is all pepped up fifth edition

MUMBAI: The fifthedition of the highly anticipated and one of India’s biggest multi genre International music festival, Vh1 Supersonic 2018 is all set to return to the party capital, Pune. With the festival being held in the city from 9 to 11 February 2018, Vh1 Supersonic is all prepped to bring to India some of the most exceptional and super incredible artists like Marshmellow, Major Lazer, Incubus, Alt J, Dillon Francis and many more.

The music festival that has brought to India some of the greats from the international world of music such as Skrillex, Macklemore, Eric Prydz, Zedd, Axwell, W&W, Steve Aoki Paul Van Dyk, Above and Beyond, The Chainsmokers, Dash Berlin and many more, has introduced a new Live Stage in this upcoming edition. The new stage will witness the legendary Rock band Incubus playing for the audience.

After four successful years of the exhilarating Vh1 Supersonic, on of India’s biggest multi genre international music festival, LIVE Viacom18 is back with Vh1 Supersonic, this time, much bigger and better.