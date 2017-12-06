RadioandMusic
Press Release |  06 Dec 2017 12:13 |  By RnMTeam

A Rajasthani mashup of 'Shape Of You' by Rajnigandha Shekhawat

Rajnigandha

MUMBAI: Rajnigandha Shekhawat’s latest release is a unique mash-up of Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You with a popular Rajasthani song called Hichki. The Rajasthani songs matches surprisingly well with the English song, and is foot tapping and catchy. The mix of Nagada, Khadtaal, Morchagg and Murla gives this version a folk fun dance vibe.

The video is set in her haveli in Jaipur where she lately shoots all her mashups, giving the videos a rustic old world Rajasthani charm. The song and video is entirely produced and shot in Jaipur.

With her very first mashup Rajnigandha created a new genre of Rajasthani with English mashups and at this point she is the only artist doing this distinctive music. The Cheap Thrills mash-up came just a few months after her Badri Ki Dulhania break where she has shared the singing credit with five other singers and the song opens with her folk lines.

Her other mashups include Sultan’s Jag Ghumiya with Ghudlo, Justin Beiber and Luis Fonsi’s Despacito plus Mai Toh bhuli O Alija and Beyonce’s Single Ladies with Lal Peeli Ankhiyan. Her interesting style of singing has resulted in a demand for concerts and she is currently on the final leg of her Rajasthan tour and will be performing in Jaisalmer before returning to make more music.

Click here to view the video:

