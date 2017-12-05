Windmill Festival returns with music, art and dance

MUMBAI: The second season of Windmill Festival – ‘India’s First International Children’s Festival’ co-powered by India Gate Basmati Rice will be held from 16-17 December 2017 at Jio Garden, BKC in Mumbai. The festival is a joint initiative between Event Capital (a Laqshya Media Group Company) and Tribe Asia and is held in association with Asian Paints Kids’ World (Décor Partner) Avon cycles (Associate Partner), Hypercity (Retail Partner) and Sony YAY! (Happiness Partner).

Windmill Festival is specially curated for urban families who are always on the look-out for the next opportunity to spend quality time with their children. There will be various workshops that will be conducted during the festival like make your own Glider, Robots (Build a wobbly robot that creates art). The kids will also be taught how to make their own telescopes by using daily objects. Furtados Music school will train the children to make and play some of the most interesting musical instruments like Harmonica and Drums.

While the other kids will be busy pestering their parents to buy the most expensive fidget spinners, the kids attending Windmill Festival will be trained to make their your fidget spinners which they can flaunt in front of their friends.

Tinkle’s Funniest Toons - Shikhari Shambu and Suppandi will come to live at a workshop Fun with Shapes where kids will be trained to draw cartoon characters using simple shapes. The kids will also be a part of interactive sessions where kids will learn to think up and draw their own superhero, complete with superpowers and super gadgets. They will also learn to make their own toy rickshaw, a cool craft activity from the Tinkle Buddy Box. There will be special Aeronautics workshop for kids of age group of 4-7 years where they will be engaged in an interactive session of history of aviation, science of flight and each child will be able to experience a visit to International Space Station (ISS) using Virtual Reality.

While the festival has no age limit, the activities are curated to suit the 0-3, 4-7 and 8-14 age group. The key objective of the festival is to give the urban child an outlet to be creative, gain information and get a recreational experience along with an avenue to spend quality time with their parents and friends in an outdoor setting.

The two-day children’s festival will see special performances by artist and TV personality Rob and singers Arjun Kanungo, Darshan Raval, Akasa Singh, Bhavya Pandit and Vipin Heero In addition to all these offerings, toons from Sony YAY!, India’s leading kids entertainment channel – Guru Aur Bhole will also be seen engaging with kids at the festival.

Speaking about the genesis of the festival, Event Capital CEO Swaroop Banerjee said, “We want to give urban families an experience they will remember and look forward to in the years to come. This is not just another mela or carnival held for kids. While we are all about having fun, every family is going to go back home from the festival, having learned something substantial. We are curating over 50 different workshops, all conducted by experts, because we want every child that comes to the Windmill Festival to sample the array of arts and sciences that we are offering, and recognise his/her innermost passion. This is going to be something you've never seen before.”