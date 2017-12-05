RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  05 Dec 2017 19:00 |  By RnMTeam

Windmill Festival returns with music, art and dance

MUMBAI: The second season of Windmill Festival – ‘India’s First International Children’s Festival’ co-powered by India Gate Basmati Rice will be held from 16-17 December 2017 at Jio Garden, BKC in Mumbai. The festival is a joint initiative between Event Capital (a Laqshya Media Group Company) and Tribe Asia and is held in association with Asian Paints Kids’ World (Décor Partner) Avon cycles (Associate Partner), Hypercity (Retail Partner) and Sony YAY! (Happiness Partner).

Windmill Festival is specially curated for urban families who are always on the look-out for the next opportunity to spend quality time with their children. There will be various workshops that will be conducted during the festival like make your own Glider, Robots (Build a wobbly robot that creates art). The kids will also be taught how to make their own telescopes by using daily objects. Furtados Music school will train the children to make and play some of the most interesting musical instruments like Harmonica and Drums.

While the other kids will be busy pestering their parents to buy the most expensive fidget spinners, the kids attending Windmill Festival will be trained to make their your fidget spinners which they can flaunt in front of their friends.

Tinkle’s Funniest Toons - Shikhari Shambu and Suppandi will come to live at a workshop Fun with Shapes where kids will be trained to draw cartoon characters using simple shapes. The kids will also be a part of interactive sessions where kids will learn to think up and draw their own superhero, complete with superpowers and super gadgets. They will also learn to make their own toy rickshaw, a cool craft activity from the Tinkle Buddy Box. There will be special Aeronautics workshop for kids of age group of 4-7 years where they will be engaged in an interactive session of history of aviation, science of flight and each child will be able to experience a visit to International Space Station (ISS) using Virtual Reality.

While the festival has no age limit, the activities are curated to suit the 0-3, 4-7 and 8-14 age group. The key objective of the festival is to give the urban child an outlet to be creative, gain information and get a recreational experience along with an avenue to spend quality time with their parents and friends in an outdoor setting.

The two-day children’s festival will see special performances by artist and TV personality Rob and singers Arjun Kanungo, Darshan Raval, Akasa Singh, Bhavya Pandit and Vipin Heero In addition to all these offerings, toons from Sony YAY!, India’s leading kids entertainment channel – Guru Aur Bhole will also be seen engaging with kids at the festival.

Speaking about the genesis of the festival, Event Capital CEO Swaroop Banerjee said, “We want to give urban families an experience they will remember and look forward to in the years to come. This is not just another mela or carnival held for kids. While we are all about having fun, every family is going to go back home from the festival, having learned something substantial. We are curating over 50 different workshops, all conducted by experts, because we want every child that comes to the Windmill Festival to sample the array of arts and sciences that we are offering, and recognise his/her innermost passion. This is going to be something you've never seen before.”

Tags
Windmill Festival Mumbai Sony YAY! Furtados Music School Arjun Kanungo Darshan Raval Akasa Singh Bhavya Pandit Vipin Heero Swaroop Banerjee
Related news
Press Releases | 09 Nov 2017

Darshan Raval's 'Tera Zikr' is one that consumes heart

MUMBAI: With an infectious tune, captivating lyrics and beautiful visuals that stay with you forever, Tera Zikr is Darshan Raval’s best musical masterpiece yet. Composed and sung by the multi-talented artist, the song video was released by Sony Music across all key digital platforms.

read more
Press Releases | 30 Oct 2017

Pop star Arjun Kanungo is in New York shooting for his next song

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo who has created massive hit in the past with his songs Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Fursat and Ek Dafaa is all set with his next single.

read more
Press Releases | 04 Sep 2017

Bollywood songstress Akasa's mashup of Zara Zara and Crazy In Love is magical

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s rising artist Akasa just released her new mashup of Zara Zara and Crazy in Love song video is everything that a mashup needs to have. From an amazing story to her beautiful singing, it is a must watch.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Jun 2017

Sony YAY! ropes in Amit Kumar to voice for India's first animated musical comedy

MUMBAI: There is nothing like carrying forward a legacy. And Sony YAY!, the destination for ultimate happiness for kids has managed to do just that by roping in the veteran singer, Amit Kumar, to sing for one of their leading characters named Guru!

read more
Press Releases | 27 Mar 2017

Day 2 of Bollywood Music Festival saw footfall of over 20,000 Delhiites

NEW DELHI: After a glamorous opening on Day 1, music lovers swarmed to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Grounds, New Delhi for Day 2 of Bhutani Group presents Hungama Bollywood Music Project. It saw footfall of over 20,000 people.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Indranil SenGupta moves out of Viacom 18
,

MUMBAI: Indranil SenGupta, associate vice president, business head - Non-Music IPs, brand and B2read more

Press Releases
Gaana becomes the first music streaming app to cross 50 million users

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music app, announced that it has crossed 50 million monthly activread more

Press Releases
Big FM announces the Fifth Season of 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM is back with the fifth season of the biggest and most successful running on-air siread more

Press Releases
Bacardi House Party Sessions to take over your party playlist

MUMBAI: The Barcadi House Party Sessions hunt for talent has finally come to an end.read more

Press Releases
BUDx announces programme for three-day electronic music lab in Delhi

MUMBAI: BUDx, a new music workshop series at the frontier of music culture, curated andread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group